ACB raids RTA, sub-registrar offices in Telangana, seizes unaccounted cash amid graft crackdown

HYDERABAD: Amid ongoing corruption allegations in the Transport department, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday carried out surprise inspections at multiple locations across Telangana, seizing over Rs 2.7 lakh in unaccounted cash. This marks the fourth such crackdown on Road Transport Authority (RTA) offices since May 2024.

Raids were conducted at the Salabatpur RTA check post in Kamareddy district and RTA offices in Peddapalli, Trimulgherry, and Uppal. A total of Rs 1.81 lakh was recovered from these sites, along with evidence of procedural violations. In simultaneous checks, sub-registrar offices in Burgampadu (Khammam) and Bheemadevarapally (Warangal) were also raided, yielding Rs 91,000 in unaccounted money. Several irregularities were flagged.

ACB officials said detailed reports would be submitted to the state government for further action.

In May 2024, the ACB raided 12 RTA offices and checkposts across the state, seizing Rs 2.70 lakh and uncovering multiple violations. Sleuths, posing as drivers and common citizens, exposed bribery by RTA agents and officials. As a result, promotions of some staff were stalled.

Earlier, on December 4, 2024, ACB teams seized Rs 62,500 at Bhoraj (Adilabad), Rs 86,600 at Vishnupuram (Nalgonda) and Rs 29,200 at Alampur (Gadwal) checkposts. In March, Rs 27,000 was recovered from an agent at the Nizamabad District Transport Office.