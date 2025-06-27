Bonalu begins in grand style at Golconda

HYDERABAD: The historic Golconda Fort came alive with colour, devotion and festive fervour as the annual Bonalu celebrations kicked off on a grand note on Thursday. The month-long festivities began with traditional prayers to Goddess Jagadambika at the Sri Jagadamba Mahankali temple atop the fort.

The first Bonam — a traditional offering of rice, jaggery, curd and neem leaves carried in decorated brass or earthen pots — was brought in a massive procession from Langar Houz Crossroads, accompanied by beats of drums, chants and the rhythmic dance of ‘Potharajus’ wielding whips.

Women dressed in vibrant traditional attire thronged the temple, offering Bonams to the goddess as priests performed age-old rituals. The celebration, rooted in Telangana’s rich folk culture, draws lakhs of devotees every year from Hyderabad, Secunderabad and beyond.

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha presented ‘Pattu Vastralu’ (silk robes) to the goddess on behalf of the state government. The event also saw participation from Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, BJP MP Eatala Rajender, BRS MLC K Kavitha, Congress MLC and veteran actress Vijayashanti, among other leaders.

Bonalu festivities are held in three phases across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Following the Golconda celebrations, Secunderabad Bonalu at Ujjaini Mahankali temple will take place on July 13 and 14, and the festival will conclude with Lal Darwaza and Old City Bonalu on July 20 and 21.

To support the celebrations, the state government has released `20 crore to 2,783 Mahankali temples in Hyderabad. Authorities have put in place elaborate security and traffic arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for devotees.