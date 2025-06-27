GHMC, Hyderabad cops partner to free public spaces from pestering beggars

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in coordination with Hyderabad City Police, has launched a special drive to remove beggars from busy traffic junctions and public spaces. The initiative aims to relocate them to shelter homes or reunite them with their families.

The GHMC’s Urban Community Development (UCD) wing has so far identified 221 individuals — 173 men, 37 women, and 11 children. Of these, 19 have been shifted to GHMC-run shelters, while others were counselled and sent back to their families.

As per GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan’s instructions, the drive covers key locations such as Basheerbagh, Secretariat, Nampally and Begum Bazar. Special UCD teams are working across all GHMC circles.

Officials are conducting medical checks before relocating people to shelters. The initiative not only clears public spaces but also offers care, rehabilitation, and a path toward reintegration for the marginalised, they said.