GHMC to roll out breakfast at Rs 5 from next month

HYDERABAD: The GHMC will roll out a Rs 5 breakfast scheme across the city starting next month, modelled on the existing Rs 5 Annapurna Meals initiative.

Initially, breakfast will be served at 128 existing Annapurna centres. The rotating menu will include idli, upma, pongal and puri, with one item served per day and no repetition the next day. In future, additional items like dosa and uthappam will be added. Each breakfast plate costs Rs 19, of which GHMC will subsidise Rs 14. The remaining Rs 5 will be paid by the customer.

The state government plans to rebrand the Annapurna meal centres as ‘Indira Canteens’ , similar to the initiative by the Karnataka government, after revamping them. The GHMC standing committee approved the proposal on Thursday, officials told TNIE.

Currently, 128 Rs 5 meal centres operate in GHMC limits, including 11 with permanent seating. Renovation will be undertaken at 11 locations (40x10 ft structures) and at 99 other centres (20x10 ft structures) to improve infrastructure. The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation.