Minister Sridhar Babu lays stone for Rs 45 crore road-widening work in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the road-widening project from NH-65 to Ameenpur, taken up at a cost of Rs 45 crore.

Calling it a key initiative under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project, the minister said the Rs 7,032 crore initiative aims to ease traffic, reduce travel time and improve connectivity through new flyovers, underpasses and wider roads. “This project reflects Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision to make Hyderabad a national model for urban development,” he said.

“With the city’s population growing rapidly, such interventions are crucial to easing urban pressure and ensuring a high quality of life for citizens,” he added.

The minister also stressed the importance of sustainable infrastructure. He announced the rollout of 1,000 electric buses under TGSRTC, with another 800 under consideration. EV charging stations and AI-enabled traffic signals will be introduced to promote green mobility and enhance pedestrian safety, he added.