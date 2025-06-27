Panel recommended removal, rehabilitation of 1,200 animals from Palamur Biosciences: PETA

HYDERABAD: A Union government-appointed inspection committee has recommended immediate regulatory action, including the removal and rehabilitation of over 1,200 animals from Palamur Biosciences in Mahbubnagar, according to a statement by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India on Thursday.

The recommendation follows a two-day inspection earlier this week, triggered by a whistleblower-led expose released by the animals right advocacy group. The committee has also called for a review of the company’s registration and breeding licence.

The facility houses animals including beagles, pigs, monkeys and cattle. PETA said that many ‘surplus’ animals are crammed into makeshift rooms near active laboratories without proper health screening or biosecurity measures.

Palamur Biosciences, which breeds beagles and conducts pharmaceutical testing, came under fire after PETA’s report alleged severe physical and psychological abuse of lab animals. Following the expose, PETA urged the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA) to intervene and rescue the animals.