Telangana HC strikes down HCA official’s suspension, slams president ’s overreach

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has struck down the suspension of a Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) official, citing the action arbitrary, unlawful and a violation of due process.

The suspension, ordered by the HCA president in December 2023, was struck down for being issued without authority and bypassing the HCA’s constitution and bylaws. The court noted that only the Apex Council has the power to take disciplinary action, not an individual office-bearer.

The court criticised the HCA president for sidelining the council and initiating action without even a basic inquiry, terming it a misuse of power and an autocratic style of functioning.

The ruling has been welcomed within the cricketing community as a reminder of the need for checks and balances in sports bodies. The reinstated official has pledged to serve the HCA with transparency and professionalism.