Coffee meets culinary craft

Imagine spending quality time with your loved ones at a café, not just by enjoying good food but by diving into fun, hands-on workshops. Roast CCX – Coffee and Culinary Xperience offers just that. From interactive workshops to a specially curated Chef’s Table, it’s an experience designed for friends, families, and food enthusiasts alike.

CE had the opportunity to try it all — the coffee workshop, the Chef’s Table, and even a delightful baking session. Each segment was distinct, engaging, and absolutely memorable.

Our day at Roast CCX began with a deep dive into the world of coffee. Urvaksh Bharocha, head of beverage, walked us through the fascinating process of coffee production. Watching tons of coffee beans being roasted in a state-of-the-art machine was an experience in itself.

The workshop kicked off with a fun fragrance test, where we were given coffee aroma kits and asked to identify various scents — a surprisingly fun and challenging game. This was followed by a coffee tasting session, including a standout coconut coffee that was refreshingly delicious. Then came the hands-on experience of brewing coffee using different machines, where we learned that everything from the pour technique to the coffee-to-water ratio plays a role in perfecting the flavour.