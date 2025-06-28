Coffee meets culinary craft

Imagine spending quality time with your loved ones at a café, not just by enjoying good food but by diving into fun, hands-on workshops. Roast CCX – Coffee and Culinary Xperience offers just that. From interactive workshops to a specially curated Chef’s Table, it’s an experience designed for friends, families, and food enthusiasts alike.
CE had the opportunity to try it all — the coffee workshop, the Chef’s Table, and even a delightful baking session. Each segment was distinct, engaging, and absolutely memorable.
Our day at Roast CCX began with a deep dive into the world of coffee. Urvaksh Bharocha, head of beverage, walked us through the fascinating process of coffee production. Watching tons of coffee beans being roasted in a state-of-the-art machine was an experience in itself.
The workshop kicked off with a fun fragrance test, where we were given coffee aroma kits and asked to identify various scents — a surprisingly fun and challenging game. This was followed by a coffee tasting session, including a standout coconut coffee that was refreshingly delicious. Then came the hands-on experience of brewing coffee using different machines, where we learned that everything from the pour technique to the coffee-to-water ratio plays a role in perfecting the flavour.
Post this aromatic adventure, we were treated to a specially crafted Chef’s Table menu. It began with Kharc Bread and Shankleesh, a Middle Eastern dip made from goat cheese — simple yet delightful. Then came a flavourful Green Tomato Consommé, followed by the showstopper: the Nori Taco, made with crisped nori sheets, filled with chicken for non-vegetarians and avocado for vegetarians. This is an absolute must-try for anyone visiting.
A refreshing Green Apple Pani Puri followed, serving as the perfect palate cleanser, a surprising burst of flavours. The main course featured a comforting Dum Ka Gosht with Curried Dauphinoise and Mini Kulchas, subtle yet satisfying. Every dish told a story and added to the overall joy of the experience.
The experience didn’t end there. We toured their cosy mini-theatre, designed for intimate movie screenings, before heading to the bakery for our next hands-on adventure. Under the guidance of head pastry Chef Digambar Shelke, we were introduced to the art of pastry-making. The highlight was learning how to craft tarts from Chef Joakim Prat, an internationally acclaimed French pastry chef who has worked at nine Michelin-starred restaurants. With his expert tips, creating those delicate tarts felt less intimidating and a whole lot of fun.
Founder Hanumanth Rao Naineni shared the vision behind Roast CCX: “Every café offers something different. We wanted our customers to not just eat but also engage, whether it’s understanding coffee, enjoying a curated Chef’s Table, or getting hands-on in a workshop. Every experience here is crafted keeping our customers in mind.”
Roast CCX regularly hosts these workshops, and anyone can register to be part of them. You can enjoy The Chef’s Table if you book in advance, and can even suggest your preferred dishes for the menu. Whether you’re a coffee lover, a baking enthusiast, or someone just looking to spend a memorable day with good food and great company, Roast CCX promises an experience worth savouring.