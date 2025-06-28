Dr Jai Madaan: I'm here to advocate life

But Dr Jai is worlds apart from this stereotypical image. She exudes a unique calmness as she says, “If someone does not want to believe in astrology or vaastu, that is alright. The point is, believe in something. The purpose of this science (astrology) was to give you guidance, not prediction. It is called ‘jyotish’, which means ‘light of God’. Light can only guide you, not predict for you.” She makes another interesting point here: “Where people go wrong is when they think the whole purpose is to predict for you. You have complete freedom to make choices in your life! But if you go to a doctor and lawyer to take guidance, what is wrong in going to an astrologer for the same?”

Because indeed, as Dr Jai agrees, there are the good, the bad, and the ugly in every profession. “Like everything else, astrology has also become distorted. Just like there are good doctors, there are also those who run after money. Similarly, good lawyers exist, but there are also those who make you fearful and take money.”

And so Dr Jai stands tall and feels gratitude as she guides people through the trials and tribulations of life. The astrologer and those close to her knew early on about her powers. “I was eight years old when I could touch people’s hands and say things about them. It’s a gift and I am thankful for it. But I never thought that astrology is what I would do. All I knew is that I would do something that helped many people,” she shares.

It was only when her daughter was born that Dr Jai, who was already a life coach at the time and teaching others about the law of attraction, ‘attracted’ astrology into her life. “It came into my life like a flood,” she recalls.