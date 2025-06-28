Dr Jai Madaan: I'm here to advocate life

We humans tread our own paths in life — some believe that God Almighty has charted the road, others opine that the ‘Universe’ has designed the route, and many people believe they are writing their own destinies. It is the beauty of the human mind, after all, to posit, believe, or shun. But keeping the mind open to diverse ideas and thoughts is the true mark of an intelligent mind. Renowned celebrity astrologer, life coach, and motivational speaker Dr Jai Madaan opened our minds with her session ‘Manifest & Magnify Success’, which was hosted by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), Hyderabad Chapter, at The Park Hyderabad. A riveting session indeed, but this only prompted more questions to arise in CE’s mind, which Dr Jai answered with great interest.
Today, when we hear the word astrology, at least some of us might make a face or roll our eyes — thanks to pop culture and ’90s films, we often imagine an old crook in oddly coloured robes scaring us into emptying our pockets.
But Dr Jai is worlds apart from this stereotypical image. She exudes a unique calmness as she says, “If someone does not want to believe in astrology or vaastu, that is alright. The point is, believe in something. The purpose of this science (astrology) was to give you guidance, not prediction. It is called ‘jyotish’, which means ‘light of God’. Light can only guide you, not predict for you.” She makes another interesting point here: “Where people go wrong is when they think the whole purpose is to predict for you. You have complete freedom to make choices in your life! But if you go to a doctor and lawyer to take guidance, what is wrong in going to an astrologer for the same?”
Because indeed, as Dr Jai agrees, there are the good, the bad, and the ugly in every profession. “Like everything else, astrology has also become distorted. Just like there are good doctors, there are also those who run after money. Similarly, good lawyers exist, but there are also those who make you fearful and take money.”
And so Dr Jai stands tall and feels gratitude as she guides people through the trials and tribulations of life. The astrologer and those close to her knew early on about her powers. “I was eight years old when I could touch people’s hands and say things about them. It’s a gift and I am thankful for it. But I never thought that astrology is what I would do. All I knew is that I would do something that helped many people,” she shares.
It was only when her daughter was born that Dr Jai, who was already a life coach at the time and teaching others about the law of attraction, ‘attracted’ astrology into her life. “It came into my life like a flood,” she recalls.
The life coach and astrologer is proud of what she does every single day. “As a life coach, I just clean up the air to help people see more clearly and find their own solutions, which are already within them,” she explains. But does she tire often from helping so many people? “No, not at all. I don’t use words like tired, exhausted, or ‘need to unwind’. I enjoy my work,” expresses Dr Jai.
She is extremely clear about what she aims to achieve with her abilities: “I am not here to advocate science but to advocate life. If something makes you happier and more peaceful, go ahead and do it without thinking about what others will say. The whole purpose of your soul is to first comfort yourself and then others. You can only give when you have enough to share.”
Dr Jai’s three golden habits:
Less phone time: Discipline is important; decide the duration of phone time and stick to it.
Calmness: You must strive to be calm even in anger. Ultimately, balance is what is required.
Meditation: It does not necessarily have to be guided meditation. Learn how to do Yog Nidra (yogic sleep).