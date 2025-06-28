Kadali Satyanarayana: When women write, it makes sense

Who decides what’s good or bad in a story? Is it the writer? Or perhaps, could it be the conclusion? Maybe, it is the readers...

What if I told you it’s none of the above? Kadali Satyanarayana, author of three compelling books — Chick Lit, Kadali Kathalu, and Letters to Love — shows us that it’s all about perspective. Through her writing, she reminds us that stories don’t live in absolutes but in the grey, in the in-between, in the untold. Because as human beings, we often see the world through two lenses — mostly from the male perspective, and only occasionally from the female. But Kadali’s writings give voice to the unheard, question the default, and urge us to ask: What if we looked at this differently? Whether she’s penning personal essays, short stories, or film lyrics, she doesn’t just write stories but rewrites the lens through which we view them.

After winning the ‘Parnasala Youth Excellence (PYE) Awards 2025’ in ‘Excellence in Literature’, she opens up about her work and more.

A few words about receiving the ‘PYE 2025 Award’?

I feel truly honoured. Recognition like this doesn’t come often to writers, especially in mainstream media spaces. Our words may echo far and wide, but people rarely know who wrote them. This award feels special. It was a stage shared with artists from all fields: a dancer, a musician, an entrepreneur, and me, a writer.

Most of the awards I’ve received earlier were from literary communities, often within older circles. This one felt different. It was inclusive and youthful. It made me realise that this award isn’t just for me but for stories that refused to be forgotten, for voices that dared to speak from a female perspective. And for that, I’m immensely grateful.