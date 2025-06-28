Love Letter to Japan

Hyderabad’s dining scene recently welcomed a refined Japanese twist as Zega at Sheraton Hyderabad played host to a limited-edition culinary pop-up Zega × Ginkgo. This immersive dining experience marked the debut of Pune’s celebrated Japanese eatery Ginkgo in the city, offering a rare opportunity to explore the nuances of authentic Japanese cuisine.

Founded in Pune by hospitality entrepreneur Siddhi Gokhale and Japanese cuisine specialist Chef Brehadeesh Kumar, Ginkgo is known for its mastery of Kaiseki Ryori, an elegant, seasonal, multi-course tradition and vibrant Izakaya-style dishes that celebrate both authenticity and innovation.

“I started Ginkgo four and a half years ago in Pune, when I was just 23,” shares Chef Brehadeesh, adding, “My love for Japan began long before that; I studied the language for nearly eight to nine years.” The fascination, he recalls, started with a small gift from his grandfather — a 10 Yen coin. “It was so meticulously carved. I kept wondering, what kind of people live in a country where even the coins have such detail?” he shares.

This childhood curiosity became a lifelong passion. Chef Brehadeesh began studying Japanese in classes 11 and 12, later pursuing Culinary Arts at IHM Mumbai, followed by a BA in Japanese Studies in Pune. “I was determined to go to Japan,” he says, adding, “So I applied for the MEXT scholarship from the Japanese government and got it. I lived there for two years.” His commitment and craft recently earned him the title of Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador, one of the first non-Japanese chefs in India to receive the honour. “It’s a big responsibility, sharing the essence of Japanese cuisine authentically. I love introducing Japanese food to Indians and Indian food to the Japanese. There’s so much more to both than just sushi or curry.”