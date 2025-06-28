Love Letter to Japan

Hyderabad’s dining scene recently welcomed a refined Japanese twist as Zega at Sheraton Hyderabad played host to a limited-edition culinary pop-up Zega × Ginkgo. This immersive dining experience marked the debut of Pune’s celebrated Japanese eatery Ginkgo in the city, offering a rare opportunity to explore the nuances of authentic Japanese cuisine.
Founded in Pune by hospitality entrepreneur Siddhi Gokhale and Japanese cuisine specialist Chef Brehadeesh Kumar, Ginkgo is known for its mastery of Kaiseki Ryori, an elegant, seasonal, multi-course tradition and vibrant Izakaya-style dishes that celebrate both authenticity and innovation.
“I started Ginkgo four and a half years ago in Pune, when I was just 23,” shares Chef Brehadeesh, adding, “My love for Japan began long before that; I studied the language for nearly eight to nine years.” The fascination, he recalls, started with a small gift from his grandfather — a 10 Yen coin. “It was so meticulously carved. I kept wondering, what kind of people live in a country where even the coins have such detail?” he shares.
This childhood curiosity became a lifelong passion. Chef Brehadeesh began studying Japanese in classes 11 and 12, later pursuing Culinary Arts at IHM Mumbai, followed by a BA in Japanese Studies in Pune. “I was determined to go to Japan,” he says, adding, “So I applied for the MEXT scholarship from the Japanese government and got it. I lived there for two years.” His commitment and craft recently earned him the title of Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador, one of the first non-Japanese chefs in India to receive the honour. “It’s a big responsibility, sharing the essence of Japanese cuisine authentically. I love introducing Japanese food to Indians and Indian food to the Japanese. There’s so much more to both than just sushi or curry.”
Ginkgo’s menu channels the heart of Izakaya culture, small plates, bold flavours, and an exploration of textures and temperatures. Many of the dishes served are Otoshi — small, complementary plates traditionally served at the start of an Izakaya meal.
Our first Otoshi was Morokyu, beaten cucumbers dressed in aged miso, a simple yet flavourful starter, perfectly paired with a Toki Highball whiskey cocktail. This was followed by the exquisite Otoshibumi, kelp-cured amberjack and seasonal fruits wrapped in rice paper, served with a luscious kimijoyu soy yolk. The ritual of dipping the delicate parcel into the rich yolk before a bite made it an indulgent experience.
Next came Ohitashi and Aburaage, seasonal greens and crispy fried tofu skins steeped in dashi. Just as we were appreciating its gentle umami profile, the showstopper dish arrived — Karaage. Juicy, golden, and tender, the Japanese-style fried chicken was paired with a Toki Timeless Old Fashioned, making for a blissful combination.
The much-Instagrammed Dashimaki Tamago, a fluffy Japanese rolled omelette followed, bursting with flavour. Then came Chikuwa Piman Itame, handmade grilled bamboo-shaped fishcakes stir-fried with peppers. Each bite was a delightful surprise, especially when paired with the refreshing Roku Gin Fizz.
But the feast wasn’t complete without Ginkgo’s Signature Ramen. A soul-warming bowl featuring springy handmade noodles and a deeply flavourful umami broth, it was comfort and craftsmanship in one.
For dessert, Chef Brehadeesh presented a Sapporo-inspired parfait, a beautifully layered creation featuring handmade Warabi mochi, coffee jelly, cashew miso ice-cream, and a spiced kuromitsu syrup. Every spoonful was a delicate blend of textures, sweetness, and warmth.
Staying true to the spirit of Japanese cuisine, Ginkgo’s dishes are rooted in tradition yet subtly tailored to the Indian palate. “You’ll find all of these dishes in Japan too,” notes Chef Brehadeesh, adding, “We’ve just adapted the flavours slightly.” At this exclusive pop-up, every plate became a bridge between India and Japan, between age-old techniques and modern storytelling.