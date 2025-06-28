Meaty mornings with Paradise

Waking up early isn’t exactly a Hyderabadi habit. We’re more likely to hit snooze than catch the sunrise. But for the sizzle of spices and the promise of a meaty breakfast, we gladly make exceptions. The unmistakable aroma of non-veg delights drifting through narrow lanes is enough to pull any true Hyderabadi out of bed. This time, it was the newly launched non-veg breakfast menu at Paradise, Himayat Nagar, that got us moving.

For over three decades, Paradise has been a name synonymous with the city’s biryani legacy. Its legendary non-veg breakfast was once an exclusive treat at their Secunderabad flagship. Now, the tradition expands, with Himayat Nagar among the first to carry forward this rich culinary ritual.

While the rest of the world might raise an eyebrow at a meat-laden morning, Hyderabadis? We say, bring it on. This isn’t just a meal; it’s comfort, nostalgia, and above all, flavour.

The menu is a glorious ode to Hyderabadi morning indulgence, be it the fluffy Omelettes, Boiled Eggs, sweet Cream Buns, Osmania Biscuits, and the ever-classic Irani Chai.