Meaty mornings with Paradise

Waking up early isn’t exactly a Hyderabadi habit. We’re more likely to hit snooze than catch the sunrise. But for the sizzle of spices and the promise of a meaty breakfast, we gladly make exceptions. The unmistakable aroma of non-veg delights drifting through narrow lanes is enough to pull any true Hyderabadi out of bed. This time, it was the newly launched non-veg breakfast menu at Paradise, Himayat Nagar, that got us moving.
For over three decades, Paradise has been a name synonymous with the city’s biryani legacy. Its legendary non-veg breakfast was once an exclusive treat at their Secunderabad flagship. Now, the tradition expands, with Himayat Nagar among the first to carry forward this rich culinary ritual.
While the rest of the world might raise an eyebrow at a meat-laden morning, Hyderabadis? We say, bring it on. This isn’t just a meal; it’s comfort, nostalgia, and above all, flavour.
The menu is a glorious ode to Hyderabadi morning indulgence, be it the fluffy Omelettes, Boiled Eggs, sweet Cream Buns, Osmania Biscuits, and the ever-classic Irani Chai.
One cannot forget the spicy Anda Bhurji Pav, flavour-packed Mutton Kheema, and rustic Bhaji Gurda. Fresh Tandoori and Rumali Rotis mop it all up, alongside refreshing sips of Lassi, Aam Panna, and Spicy Chilli Guava. For those craving something simple, there’s always Bread Butter, Bun Maska, or a good old Bread Omelette.
We tucked into the Mutton Kheema, juicy, spiced just right, and carrying that deep, homestyle flavour that lingers long after the last bite. The Bhaji Gurda, rich and peppery, paired perfectly with rotis fresh from the tandoor. Every bite felt like a delicious throwback to older Hyderabad mornings.
And of course, no Hyderabadi breakfast is ever complete without the iconic duo of Irani Chai and Osmania Biscuits. The thick, slightly sweet chai soothed the spice, while the buttery biscuit crumbled like poetry in the mouth. Pure bliss.
In a city that’s always rushing, this breakfast was a pause. A delicious reminder that some traditions deserve to be savoured again and again.