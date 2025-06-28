Sri Gouri Priya: Style is comfort with elegance

She is one of the most promising actors in Tollywood today, leaving an impression with her versatile performances in films like MAD, True Love, Mail, Writer Padmabhushan, and more. As actress Sri Gouri Priya inaugurated Haraa Gold & Diamonds showroom at Jubilee Hills, CE caught up with her for a quick chat about her love for jewellery, her personal style, fitness routines, and what keeps her going.

Excerpts

What do you prefer when it comes to jewellery?

I’ve always been like a kid in a candy store whenever I visit a jewellery shop. I used to go with my mom and cousins and get completely fascinated. I wouldn’t say I’m drawn to one particular style; jewellery is something every woman loves, and no matter how much you have, you always want more! That’s how it is for me. I do invest in gold whenever I can, be it buying for myself or gifting others.

What do you like about this store?

I absolutely love how aesthetically and minimally it’s designed. The ambience and the vibe are beautiful. What stood out to me is their collection of lightweight jewellery. Given how gold and diamond prices are soaring these days, everyone wants pieces that look grand and elegant but are also budget-friendly. I think this store specialises in offering exactly that, which is fantastic. I definitely recommend that people visit and explore the collection.