Sri Gouri Priya: Style is comfort with elegance

She is one of the most promising actors in Tollywood today, leaving an impression with her versatile performances in films like MAD, True Love, Mail, Writer Padmabhushan, and more. As actress Sri Gouri Priya inaugurated Haraa Gold & Diamonds showroom at Jubilee Hills, CE caught up with her for a quick chat about her love for jewellery, her personal style, fitness routines, and what keeps her going.
Excerpts
What do you prefer when it comes to jewellery?
I’ve always been like a kid in a candy store whenever I visit a jewellery shop. I used to go with my mom and cousins and get completely fascinated. I wouldn’t say I’m drawn to one particular style; jewellery is something every woman loves, and no matter how much you have, you always want more! That’s how it is for me. I do invest in gold whenever I can, be it buying for myself or gifting others.
What do you like about this store?
I absolutely love how aesthetically and minimally it’s designed. The ambience and the vibe are beautiful. What stood out to me is their collection of lightweight jewellery. Given how gold and diamond prices are soaring these days, everyone wants pieces that look grand and elegant but are also budget-friendly. I think this store specialises in offering exactly that, which is fantastic. I definitely recommend that people visit and explore the collection.
What’s your personal style statement?
I’m a very simple person. I dress according to the occasion: as the saying goes, ‘When in Rome, be a Roman’. If you’re visiting a jewellery store, a pattu saree feels perfect. But otherwise, for me, style is all about comfort while still looking elegant and poised. That’s always been my mantra.
Are you fond of sarees?
Oh yes, I love sarees, from mal cotton to pattu, Kota silk to Kota cotton. I enjoy experimenting with all kinds of fabrics and styles when it comes to sarees.
Do you follow any fitness routine?
I like to keep things simple. When I’m on shoots, I often don’t get time to work out. But whenever possible, I do try to squeeze in some form of exercise. I stick to clean, simple, and healthy food.
Do you follow any specific diet?
Not really. I believe in portion control. I don’t follow any strict diet; I just focus on eating well and keeping it healthy.
What keeps you motivated?
The love, appreciation, and validation I receive from people truly motivate me. But beyond that, I think it’s also important to motivate yourself on good days and bad days. The show must go on, no matter what. Life is a mix of highs and lows, and I try to find balance through it all and keep moving forward.
Who inspires you?
It’s hard to name just one person. I draw inspiration from so many: my parents, cousins, friends, and also from the incredible actors in the film industry. Everyone around me is doing such amazing things that it’s impossible to pick just one source of inspiration.
What is your definition of success?
Success, to me, is a combination of hard work and being in the right place at the right time. I truly believe the Universe and God have played a huge role in bringing the right opportunities my way. I’ve shown up, given my best, and worked hard. I feel grateful, humbled, and proud of the journey so far.
What’s coming up next for you?
I have a couple of exciting projects in Telugu and Tamil. In Telugu, there’s one film with Ashok Galla under Sithara Entertainments and another with Kiran Abbavaram, produced by Sai Rajesh Neelam garu and directed by Ravi Namburi garu, with music by Mani Sharma garu. In Tamil, I’m working on a project with GV Prakash Kumar. There are also a few more in the pipeline that I’ll share details about very soon.