Garbage adds to stink around Hyderabad's Sunnam Cheruvu

HYDERABAD: Just a few steps away from Sunnam Cheruvu — recently deemed unfit even for irrigation or bathing by pollution control authorities — lies a growing heap of uncollected garbage, plastic, and construction debris. The area, located adjacent to a high-voltage electricity tower and close to several homes and small businesses, has turned into an illegal dumping site, raising concerns about public health and safety.

The roadside is strewn with plastic bags, food wrappers, construction debris and discarded clothes. Locals said the garbage has been accumulating for weeks, with no response from municipal authorities despite repeated complaints.

“We have raised this issue with the GHMC officials several times, but no one comes to clear the garbage,” Rafiq, a resident of the nearby colony, told TNIE. “It keeps piling up and now people from nearby areas also come and dump here,” he added.

Sunitha, who lives just a few houses away, said: “The site has become a regular dumping zone. “There are no bins. People throw garbage from shops, houses and even from passing autos. Even the sweepers avoid this stretch,” she said.

The location of the dump, next to a high-voltage tower, adds to the concerns. Residents fear that the garbage, especially during the monsoon, could lead to foul smell, water stagnation and mosquito breeding. “It is a hazard for children and elders walking by. During rains, it’s even worse,” said Rajesh, a shopkeeper in the area.

Residents said they want basic civic facilities like dustbins, signboards, and regular cleaning. “If there were at least one large bin, this would not be happening,” Sunitha added. It’s frustrating to live like this and see no action being taken.”

Many also pointed to the lack of visible civic supervision. “No one comes to check, no one questions the people dumping here. It’s like this place has been forgotten,” said Narasimha, a local volunteer.