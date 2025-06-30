Hyderabad Water Board to map, value all properties under its control

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will soon begin a comprehensive survey to create a Digital Asset Register (ADR) and assess the value of all its immovable and movable assets — including land, buildings, water reservoirs, treatment plants, tanks, pipelines and machinery.

As a key urban utility serving the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area, the Water Board is taking this step to ensure efficient management, financial transparency and data-driven decision-making. The ADR will act as a centralised repository with detailed asset profiles to enhance the Board’s operational planning and creditworthiness. Currently, the HMWSSB owns 237 land parcels, ranging from under 0.2 acres to over 4,800 acres, including major sites like Osmansagar (4,837 acres) and Himayatsagar (4,864 acres).

Two survey teams will be deployed in each division to conduct physical verification, mapping, valuation and geo-referencing simultaneously. High-resolution satellite or drone imagery will be used to overlay cadastral data and detect encroachments.

The scope includes preparing inventories of all immovable and movable properties — land parcels, reservoirs, WTPs, STPs, pumping stations, administrative buildings, pipelines above 1000 mm and more. Movable assets such as pumps, motors, transformers and generators will also be assessed.