72 canines, 101 handlers graduate from Moinabad training centre

HYDERABAD: Seventy two canines and 101 handlers from various states completed eight months of training and participated in the 24th passing out parade at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA), Moinabad on Friday. Of them, 32 trained dogs will serve the Telangana police.

The canines and handlers belong to various state and central police units, including Telangana, Bihar, Goa, Tripura, CISF, RGIA and RPF (Secunderabad and Vijayawada). The 36 Labrador Retrievers, eight German Shepherds and 28 Belgian Malinois underwent rigorous training in explosives, narcotics and liquor detections, tracking and assault operations.

Speaking at the parade, Director General (Intelligence) B Shivadhar Reddy emphasised the vital role of these canines and handlers in safeguarding society. “Your commitment to duty in the police force influences the safety and security of our nation”, he said.

IITA Principal K Aravind Rao told TNIE that training happens from June to February. A handler, Suresh, explained that puppies, usually five months old, undergo two months of bonding, two months for basic obedience and four months for specialised training. Since its inception in 2004, the Canine Training Centre at IITA, Moinabad, has trained 843 canines and 1,205 handlers.