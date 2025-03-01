HMDA plans West Hyderabad Tourism Circuit

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is set to develop a new “West Hyderabad Tourism Circuit” connecting four key tourist destinations to boost tourism at both national and international levels. Apart from its civic and landscape developments, HMDA is now focusing on redeveloping historical sites and enhancing tourism-related infrastructure.

The initiative aims to create a modern recreational hub by integrating world-class, sustainable tourism concepts. HMDA plans to enhance infrastructure, improve accessibility, and develop high-quality tourist amenities to position the circuit as a must-visit destination.

To execute this vision, HMDA has invited expressions of interest (EOI) from qualified private firms/consortiums under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

The selected agency will be responsible for developing new tourism infrastructure to elevate the visitor experience, upgrading and maintaining existing facilities, which will be handed over to the developer, Introducing thematic attractions and unique tourism concepts and marketing the project globally to enhance footfall and establish the circuit as a premier tourist destination.