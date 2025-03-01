Neeti Palta breaking bias with comedy

How was your experience performing in Hyderabad?

My father was in the army and was actually posted twice in Secunderabad, so I attended school there and have many fond memories. Performing here was absolutely wonderful! It was such a mix of audiences, you know? The city has really become a melting pot. And the food here is amazing — I like chicken kebabs but in Hyderabad, I swoop in for the galouti kebabs…yummy.

How did you get interested in comedy?

Growing up, my dad had a brilliant sense of humour, always throwing one-liners around. My older brother and I would fight a lot; since he was bigger and physically stronger, my defence became my humour. (laughs)

I worked in advertising and also wrote for Sesame Street, which we brought to India. Once, Canadian comedian Colin Mochrie and American comedian Brad Sherwood had come to India for their show. For every round of comedy, they needed volunteers and I enthusiastically kept raising my hand. They finally picked me for one round, and I was supposed to make sound effects for Brad’s actions. At one point — I don’t know what happened to me — I went all out and it was an absolute riot. Just as I was leaving the stage, Brad told me, ‘You should really try your hand at comedy; you seem to have a flair for it.’ Coincidentally, one of the attendees actually ran open mics in New Delhi, and asked me to come check the scene out. One week later, I did my first open mic. This was almost 15 years ago.

But my father saw it as a regression in my career. He initially didn’t understand stand-up comedy. See, traditionally speaking, in India, women have been laughed at rather than laughed with. So, I would hide and go for the open mics. But one time I invited them, and they loved watching me on stage. My mom now maintains a scrapbook of all my press clippings!