Shoyu at three: A celebration of flavours and quality

What name comes to mind when you think of a cloud kitchen specialising in Pan-Asian cuisine? Shoyu, right! The brand recently celebrated its third anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its journey of culinary innovation.
Launched in February 2022 by actor Naga Chaitanya, sports entrepreneur Varun Tripuraneni, and F&B experts Akshay Quenin and Tanveer Kwatra, Shoyu has become a game-changer in the premium food delivery space, bringing elevated Pan-Asian cuisine right to customers’ doorsteps. To mark this special occasion, Shoyu has introduced a refreshed menu designed to delight its loyal customers with bold flavours and creative twists. The new offerings feature a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that blend traditional Asian recipes with modern flair.
Reflecting on their three-year journey, Varun Tripuraneni, co-founder of Shoyu, shares, “The Shoyu journey has been an incredible experience. All four of us founders are huge foodies. We wanted to build a brand that delivers that extra punch we always look for when dining out. Initially, we had considered opening a Pan-Asian dine-in restaurant, but the pandemic changed our plans. As they say, when one door closes, another opens. So, undeterred, we pivoted toward premium food delivery.”
He says that looking back, it has been one of their best decisions — not just for them but also for everyone they’ve been able to collaborate with and provide employment to. Quality matters in every aspect. “We knew there were many Pan-Asian delivery brands, but we set ourselves apart with a strong focus on packaging and quality preparation. That’s what keeps us motivated to keep delivering that special X factor — or should I say, the Shoyu factor,” he quips.
Discussing changes in customer behaviour over the years, Varun adds, “The amount of disposable income being spent on food and catering services is incredible, especially among the younger generation. People are willing to spend on quality experiences, even for a meal at home.”
When asked what makes Shoyu stand out from its competitors, Varun explains that they create seasonal menus to highlight fresh, available produce and celebrate cultural festivals, whether it’s Christmas or a Thai festival. “We don’t position ourselves as a health brand, but rather as a brand that offers a better choice — both in terms of taste and health. Another key differentiator is our packaging — it’s quirky and customised to suit our B2B sector, allowing customers to eat right out of the box, a novelty when it comes to Pan-Asian cuisine here,” he explains.
Expectations were high for Shoyu, and they didn’t disappoint when they sent us some of their bestselling dishes. From their sushi menu, we tasted the Truffle Asparagus Avocado Roll — an uramaki-style roll featuring crunchy asparagus, avocado, and truffle aioli, which delivered a beautiful umami flavour. Another standout was the Spicy Salmon Roll, an uramaki roll with salmon, jalapeno, puffed rice, and spicy aioli, which was an instant hit.
Next came dishes from their dim sum and wonton selection. The Charcoal Black & White Dim Sum, made with activated charcoal, truffle-scented duxelles, and water chestnut, was an elegant treat. The Sichuan Chilli Oil Chicken Dumpling, a Chengdu-style poached chicken dim sum with burnt chilli oil, delivered a deliciously smoky flavour. A delightful surprise from the menu was the Cream Cheese Wonton — a crunchy, round dumpling filled with cream cheese and served with chilli plum sauce, offering a perfect balance of textures and flavours. Another intriguing dish was the Pepper Pizzettes, which we sampled before moving on to the starters and main course.
For the main course, we enjoyed dishes like Telangana Chilli Chicken, Honey Chilli Duck, Broccoli Asparagus Pok Choy, Kung Pao Chicken, Lomein Noodles, and Wok Fried Rice. Catering to Hyderabad’s palate, the Telangana Chilli Chicken, wok-tossed with curry leaves and a spicy butter garlic sauce, was a standout. Vegetarians will love the Broccoli Asparagus Pok Choy, a stir-fried medley of broccoli, asparagus, and pok choy, enhanced with bamboo shoots and a minced garlic sauce.
We concluded our Shoyu experience on a sweet note with Creme Biscoff and Espresso Panna Cotta, both of which were delightful and served as the perfect end to an exquisite meal.
Looking ahead, Varun shares their ambitious expansion plans, saying, “There’s so much to explore within our current model and beyond. We are looking to expand our cloud kitchen format to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi NCR over the course of this year. The emphasis on quality, consistency, and delivering the best Shoyu experience have been key to our success. We are very clear that wherever Shoyu has a presence, these standards must be upheld. As we say — let us Shoyu the best!”