Shoyu at three: A celebration of flavours and quality

Expectations were high for Shoyu, and they didn’t disappoint when they sent us some of their bestselling dishes. From their sushi menu, we tasted the Truffle Asparagus Avocado Roll — an uramaki-style roll featuring crunchy asparagus, avocado, and truffle aioli, which delivered a beautiful umami flavour. Another standout was the Spicy Salmon Roll, an uramaki roll with salmon, jalapeno, puffed rice, and spicy aioli, which was an instant hit.

Next came dishes from their dim sum and wonton selection. The Charcoal Black & White Dim Sum, made with activated charcoal, truffle-scented duxelles, and water chestnut, was an elegant treat. The Sichuan Chilli Oil Chicken Dumpling, a Chengdu-style poached chicken dim sum with burnt chilli oil, delivered a deliciously smoky flavour. A delightful surprise from the menu was the Cream Cheese Wonton — a crunchy, round dumpling filled with cream cheese and served with chilli plum sauce, offering a perfect balance of textures and flavours. Another intriguing dish was the Pepper Pizzettes, which we sampled before moving on to the starters and main course.

For the main course, we enjoyed dishes like Telangana Chilli Chicken, Honey Chilli Duck, Broccoli Asparagus Pok Choy, Kung Pao Chicken, Lomein Noodles, and Wok Fried Rice. Catering to Hyderabad’s palate, the Telangana Chilli Chicken, wok-tossed with curry leaves and a spicy butter garlic sauce, was a standout. Vegetarians will love the Broccoli Asparagus Pok Choy, a stir-fried medley of broccoli, asparagus, and pok choy, enhanced with bamboo shoots and a minced garlic sauce.

We concluded our Shoyu experience on a sweet note with Creme Biscoff and Espresso Panna Cotta, both of which were delightful and served as the perfect end to an exquisite meal.

Looking ahead, Varun shares their ambitious expansion plans, saying, “There’s so much to explore within our current model and beyond. We are looking to expand our cloud kitchen format to Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi NCR over the course of this year. The emphasis on quality, consistency, and delivering the best Shoyu experience have been key to our success. We are very clear that wherever Shoyu has a presence, these standards must be upheld. As we say — let us Shoyu the best!”