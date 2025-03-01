Surmandal's 'Uttar-Dakshin' concert a melodious melange of tunes

It was like a conversation — first, the serene, earthy notes of the flute traversed the room, putting us all at immediate ease. Then, the violin responded with a series of enthusiastic notes, lifting our spirits. But when the tabla and mridangam joined in, we started shaking our heads and tapping our feet. Ah, how lucky we were to be privy to this melodious evening conversation! Organised by Surmandal and held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University auditorium, the 14th season of the 'Uttar Dakshin' concert appeased our senses from start to finish.

This wasn't the usual 'serious' concert, where the musicians play from afar and the audience listens in silence. All four maestros — Pandit Ronu Majumdar (flute), Vidwan R Kumaresh (violin), V Narhari (tabla), and B Ravishankar (mridangam) — maintained a playful connection not just with each other but also with the attendees, cracking jokes every now and then.