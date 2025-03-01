Surmandal's 'Uttar-Dakshin' concert a melodious melange of tunes

It was like a conversation — first, the serene, earthy notes of the flute traversed the room, putting us all at immediate ease. Then, the violin responded with a series of enthusiastic notes, lifting our spirits. But when the tabla and mridangam joined in, we started shaking our heads and tapping our feet. Ah, how lucky we were to be privy to this melodious evening conversation! Organised by Surmandal and held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University auditorium, the 14th season of the 'Uttar Dakshin' concert appeased our senses from start to finish.
This wasn't the usual 'serious' concert, where the musicians play from afar and the audience listens in silence. All four maestros — Pandit Ronu Majumdar (flute), Vidwan R Kumaresh (violin), V Narhari (tabla), and B Ravishankar (mridangam) — maintained a playful connection not just with each other but also with the attendees, cracking jokes every now and then.
The maestros started with Mohanam Raaga, whose Hindustani Classical equivalent is Bhoop Raag. This was rendered with Mishra Chapu Taala, known as Rupak Taal in Hindustani Classical music. They then gave us Abheri Raaga (Carnatic)/Bhimpalasi Raag (Hindustani) with Adi Taala (Carnatic)/Teen Taal (Hindustani). This was followed by an absolutely jaw-dropping Ragamalika, which included the seasonal raaga, Basant Bahar. Other raagas included Shahana, Nand, Kanhada, and Nalinakanthi. Apart from performing together, the four musicians delivered amazing jugalbandis in various combinations and also performed breathtaking solos.
Indeed, this was a concert like no other. The four musicians were not playing to the gallery — they were playing from their hearts, and every single attendee sitting there felt it.
Narhari said, "Performing on stage is always a pleasure, particularly when greats like Pandit Ronu and Vidwan Kumaresh are playing. This evening, there was an indescribable energy created, and it will stay with me for days to come." Ravishankar agreed, saying, "It was such an energetic performance and I felt such joy performing for everyone today."
Raghav, an attendee, shared that the music rejuvenated him. "I feel like I can sleep like a baby after hearing the mridangam, tabla, violin, and flute. It was really very healing," he expressed.
Founded by the late Mohan Hemmadi, Surmandal has been tirelessly serving music for the past 55 years. Siddharth Hemmadi, president of Surmandal, noted, "The 14th season of Uttar Dakshin was splendid. I hope we can continue our service to music, just as my father (Mohan) intended."