Thyme & Whisk's new menu will take you on a delicious vegetarian voyage

As soon as we entered, three senses were pleased — perhaps it was due to a melange of culinary aromas, the hanging rattan pendant lights, and a cheerful, chatty atmosphere. And when we held a piece of buttered, crunchy bread in our hands, dunked it in a bowl of soothing Orange Zucchini Soup, and savoured it, the other two senses nodded in blissful affirmation. Oh, what a wonderful start this was to our meal at Thyme & Whisk in Jubilee Hills.

The fine-dining vegetarian restaurant unveiled a new menu, and the brains behind it was none other than co-founder Bobby Patel — the intriguing chef and businesswoman took CE on an insightful culinary ride, all while we devoured her delicious dishes.