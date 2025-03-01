Two-day bird festival in Telangana's Kawal reserve starts today

ADILABAD: The Forest department in partnership with WWF-India is hosting the bird festival for two days from March 1 to 2 to celebrate avian diversity of the Kawal Tiger Reserve and Godavari landscape in Mancherial district.

The much-anticipated bird festival, which will bring together bird enthusiasts, researchers and community members, will feature guided bird walks, where experts will help participants identify and appreciate the region’s avian life, along with interactive talks by leading ornithologists and scientists.

Special workshops for teachers, school and college students, forest department staff will focus on the importance of bird conservation, equipping them with the knowledge to become future stewards of biodiversity in the region.

This initiative aims to inspire the local community to actively participate in protecting the unique bird species and ecosystem of the region.

The festival will be organised in collaboration with knowledge partners, whose expertise adds immense value to the event. Early Bird, Bird Count India, IISER Tirupati, Roundglass Sustain, Hyderabad Birding Pals and the frontline staff of Mancherial Forest Division are playing a key role in curating scientific sessions, workshops and other activities.