GHMC to upgrade traffic signalling system in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to modernise traffic signalling infrastructure in the city. This decision comes after the civic body identified that approximately 400 traffic signals have outlived their utility and require a comprehensive upgrade.

The initiative aims to enhance urban mobility, improve pedestrian safety, prioritise emergency vehicles, and leverage advanced technologies such as Adaptive Traffic Signal Control (ATSC) and Pelican Signal Systems (PSS).

At present, there are around 404 traffic signals at various junctions across Hyderabad (226), Cyberabad (142), and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates (36). Among these, Hyderabad has 133 Hyderabad Traffic Integrated Management System (HTRIMS) signals, 62 ATSC signals, and 31 PSS signals. Cyberabad has 60 HTRIMS, 38 ATSC, and 44 PSS signals, while Rachakonda has 20 HTRIMS, 13 ATSC, and 3 PSS signals.

According to sources, the project aims to develop a city-wide integrated smart ATSC system covering the GHMC limits and the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate (HCPC).

The project’s scope includes the upgradation, operation, and maintenance (O&M) of existing signals, including PSS, as well as the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of new traffic and pelican signals as needed.

In this regard, GHMC has invited quotations from agencies for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of new traffic signals, upgradation of old signals, and the operation and maintenance (O&M) of existing signals.

In addition to O&M for existing signals, the project includes upgradation of countdown timers along with rewiring at 82 junctions, detector upgradation at 73 junctions, hooter upgrading for PSS at 78 junctions, installation of power protection devices at 200 junctions, provision of standard poles for pedestrian signals etc.