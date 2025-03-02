How tech is helping rewrite conservation at Kawal Tiger Reserve

ADILABAD: In the heart of Kawal Tiger Reserve, a symphony of nature and technology is playing out. As temperatures soar, solar borewells hum to life, their energy fueling a lifeline for parched wildlife. These aren’t just machines; they’re vital tools in a delicate dance between conservation and the harsh realities of climate change, a testament to human ingenuity in safeguarding the wild.

Mancherial and Chennur Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) K Sarveshwar says multiple initiatives are being implemented to provide drinking water to wildlife during the summer. These include filling saucer pits, maintaining percolation tanks and setting up solar-powered borewells. Camera traps have also been installed in wildlife movement areas to monitor animal activity.

“The animals are responding well to the availability of water sources. We have strategically constructed saucer pits near existing water bodies so that animals perceive them as natural sources. Since these pits are located in areas frequently visited by wildlife, officials regularly refill them using solar-powered borewells,” he explains.

Solar pumps have been installed near borewells to facilitate easy water supply to tanks, pits and other natural reservoirs. The use of camera traps has helped officials track animal movements. So far, leopards, deer, wild dogs, wild buffaloes and several other animals have been recorded near the pits.