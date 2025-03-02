School where science is experienced, not just seen

NIZAMABAD: Science, as a realm of discovery, should be accessible to all. In Nizamabad, the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction (SNESOR) is championing this belief, fostering an inclusive environment where visually impaired students not only participate in science exhibitions but also inspire their sighted peers, demonstrating that collaboration and shared knowledge are the true catalysts for innovation.

SNESOR, in coordination with the Ministry of Social Justice, runs a school for the blind in the city. The current batch of 90 students is being encouraged to develop a scientific temper and participate in science exhibitions conducted by the NGO.

In November, Asma, a Class 9 student, participated in a national science exhibition where she presented a project on seed germination. She explained the three stages of the process and was the only student from Telangana’s blind schools to participate. Her outstanding presentation earned her a prize.

SNESOR secretary S Siddaiah says the organisation has been hosting science exhibitions for the past three years. “To foster knowledge-sharing interactions between visually challenged and regular students, we invite students from mainstream schools to exhibit their projects alongside students with disabilities. We also conduct essay-writing competitions for both groups,” he says.

When asked about challenges, he points out that the lack of a barrier-free environment restricts their ability to take students to external science exhibitions. “Every year, we train 10 to 12 students to participate in the science exhibition held within our school,” he adds.

DEO promises full support for disabled students

Meanwhile, National Science Day was observed on Friday with a science exhibition at the SNESOR headquarters. Visually challenged students showcased projects on solar and hydropower, the human respiratory system and waste segregation.

President’s Award winner Narra Rama Rao and district science officer Ganga Kishan observed that, with proper guidance from teachers, disabled students could also conduct innovative experiments.

District Educational Officer (DEO) Parshi Ashok attended the event as the chief guest and praised the blind students for their efforts. He announced that starting next year, visually challenged students would be invited to exhibit their projects at the district-level science exhibition. He also promised full support for them to continue their experiments throughout the academic year. “Blind students’ educational achievements will serve as an inspiration even for regular students,” he remarked.