Scientists identify new bat species Hipposideros srilankaensis in Sri Lanka

HYDERABAD: A new species of bat, Hipposideros srilankaensis, was discovered in Sri Lanka. A decade-long study, led by Bhargavi Srinivasalu of the Department of Zoology, Osmania University, identified a new species of leaf-nosed bat.

This discovery, along with the taxonomic revision of the South Asian allies of Hipposideros galeritus, has been published in the prestigious international taxonomy journal Zootaxa. The team surveyed multiple locations across India, Sri Lanka and Thailand, collecting crucial samples and evidence to support their findings.

One of the scientists involved in the study, Prof C Srinivasulu, told TNIE, “The new species, Hipposideros srilankaensis, is distinguished by its unique morphological features, including a broad noseleaf, distinct ear shape, and cranial characteristics. Genetic analysis further confirmed its distinctiveness from other known species in the region.

The study also re-evaluated the taxonomic status of Hipposideros brachyotus, a species previously considered a subspecies of Hipposideros galeritus. The research confirmed that H brachyotus is a distinct species endemic to India, while the Sri Lankan population represents the newly described H srilankaensis.”

The study also revealed significant genetic divergence among populations of Hipposideros galeritus across Southeast Asia, suggesting the presence of cryptic species that warrant further investigation.

“The new species discovery and the taxonomic revision are the results of over a decade of meticulous research.

The team conducted surveys in various habitats, from dense forests to caves, to gather the necessary data. The study involved detailed morphometric analyses, bacular morphology studies, echolocation call analyses and molecular phylogenetics to establish the distinctiveness of the new species,” he added.

Prof Srinivasulu also noted that 136 species of bats are found in India and that Hyderabad is home to 14 different species of bats.