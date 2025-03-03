Haleem prices hold steady despite soaring ingredient costs

HYDERABAD: The cost of ingredients used in making mutton haleem, including mutton itself, has increased significantly. However, despite this surge in expenses, the price of the dish has not been increased in most of the restaurants, putting financial strain on their businesses.

Haleem, a popular dish consumed during the holy month of Ramzan, requires key ingredients like mutton, wheat, lentils, ghee and spices—all of which have seen steep price hikes.

Rizwan, the owner of Y2K restaurant told TNIE: “Ingredient prices have nearly doubled. In 2024, the cardamom rate was Rs 2,400 per kg, but it has now surged to Rs 4,500. Similarly mutton prices have increased from Rs 700 per kg in 2024 to Rs 1,000 this year.”

Despite these challenges, Rizwan continues to sell haleem at Rs 160 per plate, without any price increase. “We are merely recovering our investment, with no profit. Yet, raising prices is not an option, as it may drive away customers. This is our livelihood, so we must continue”, Rizwan added.