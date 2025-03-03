'Living Temples' exhibit all about myth, memory and masterpieces

As the sun set, Living Temples came alive with spellbinding performances that brought India’s classical art forms to life. The first evening featured a powerful Perini Natyam performance by R Sandeep and Sri Manidweepa Art Academy, reviving the ancient warrior dance with its dynamic movements and spiritual energy. On the second day, a mesmerising Kuchipudi recital by the disciples of Deepika Reddy showcased the elegance and grace of this classical dance form. The final day concluded with Nrityaaradhana, presented by Ekchitra & Abhinetri Arts Academy. This was a celebration of devotion and storytelling through classical dance, blending rhythm and bhakti.

Attending it all in one show was a visual treat, and due to popular demand, the exhibition has been extended until March 4 — don’t miss it!