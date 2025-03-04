Eclectic design: Blending eras, textures & cultures

A celebration of diversity, eclectic design blends, various styles, textures, patterns, and periods to create a cohesive and visually striking space. This design trend is gaining popularity among those who appreciate multiple influences and wish to express their individuality in a curated yet unstructured manner.

Eclectic design is often misunderstood as chaotic or haphazard, but at its core, it is a carefully orchestrated style that harmonises different elements. It allows homeowners and designers to mix vintage with modern, rustic with industrial, and minimalist with maximalist elements, resulting in a space that feels uniquely personal and dynamic.

Drama of spaces

Discussing eclectic design in the context of interior spaces, Sammeer Pakvasa, managing director and CEO of Eleganz Interiors, explains, “For instance, an industrial pendant lamp suspended above a vintage wooden dining table, paired with a mix of different chairs, creates an interplay of raw and refined elements that add depth to the space. Eclectic design embodies creativity without abandoning functionality, making spaces as dynamic as their inhabitants.”

He further adds that Eclectic interior design fits into the contemporary Indian aesthetic because of its ability to reflect cultural diversity and personal expression. “Millennials and Gen Z-ers today seek spaces that showcase their cultural history, travels, and experiences while integrating modern design. The demand for more personalised and expressive interiors has shifted preferences away from a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach,” he shares.

Sonika Khurana, interior design content creator, educator, and founder of Coloraza, highlights that India’s rich craftsmanship finds a natural home in eclectic interiors. “The country’s textiles, carvings, pottery, and metalwork seamlessly integrate into a broader mix of styles. Jali patterns, for example, remain timeless and are now reimagined in modern versions for contemporary interiors. Rattan furniture has made a comeback, blending vintage appeal with current trends. Traditional Indian art forms, like block printing and Madhubani, are increasingly being incorporated into modern interiors through wallpaper, cushions, and rugs,” she notes.