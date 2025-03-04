Eclectic design: Blending eras, textures & cultures

A celebration of diversity, eclectic design blends, various styles, textures, patterns, and periods to create a cohesive and visually striking space. This design trend is gaining popularity among those who appreciate multiple influences and wish to express their individuality in a curated yet unstructured manner.
Eclectic design is often misunderstood as chaotic or haphazard, but at its core, it is a carefully orchestrated style that harmonises different elements. It allows homeowners and designers to mix vintage with modern, rustic with industrial, and minimalist with maximalist elements, resulting in a space that feels uniquely personal and dynamic.
Drama of spaces
Discussing eclectic design in the context of interior spaces, Sammeer Pakvasa, managing director and CEO of Eleganz Interiors, explains, “For instance, an industrial pendant lamp suspended above a vintage wooden dining table, paired with a mix of different chairs, creates an interplay of raw and refined elements that add depth to the space. Eclectic design embodies creativity without abandoning functionality, making spaces as dynamic as their inhabitants.”
He further adds that Eclectic interior design fits into the contemporary Indian aesthetic because of its ability to reflect cultural diversity and personal expression. “Millennials and Gen Z-ers today seek spaces that showcase their cultural history, travels, and experiences while integrating modern design. The demand for more personalised and expressive interiors has shifted preferences away from a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach,” he shares.
Sonika Khurana, interior design content creator, educator, and founder of Coloraza, highlights that India’s rich craftsmanship finds a natural home in eclectic interiors. “The country’s textiles, carvings, pottery, and metalwork seamlessly integrate into a broader mix of styles. Jali patterns, for example, remain timeless and are now reimagined in modern versions for contemporary interiors. Rattan furniture has made a comeback, blending vintage appeal with current trends. Traditional Indian art forms, like block printing and Madhubani, are increasingly being incorporated into modern interiors through wallpaper, cushions, and rugs,” she notes.
Textures and prints
Achieving balance is key, cautions Sonika. “Start with a theme or vision, aiming for harmony between functionality and aesthetics. A consistent colour scheme helps unify the room. For instance, if bold colours dominate, use a neutral backdrop like beige or white to ground the space. I often use bold colours in accents — such as an accent wall, art, furnishings, or décor — since these elements can easily be changed to meet evolving needs. Layering textures and playing with prints is also essential. If there’s a dominant print with three colours, I use one of those colours for the sofa, wall, or rug and incorporate self-prints or solids for the other colours in furnishings and décor.”
She explains that anchoring the room with a statement piece — such as oversized artwork, a vibrant area rug, or an eye-catching piece of furniture — and ensuring other elements complement it helps create harmony in an eclectic space.
Discussing innovations shaping the future of eclectic interior design in India, Mohammed Salman, interior designer influencer and co-founder of Tint Tone and Shade Interiors, says, “The future will be influenced by eco-friendly materials such as reclaimed wood, bamboo, and sustainable textiles, allowing designs to honour tradition while promoting environmental consciousness. Innovations like 3D printing will play a key role, enabling high levels of customisation and intricate detailing. ”
Sammeer agrees with this prediction, further adding, “The future of eclectic design in India will lean heavily on sustainability, customisation, and technology. For example, lighting fixtures crafted from industrial scrap or furniture made from eco-friendly bamboo can add unique character while supporting green initiatives. Tech elements like app-controlled lighting and 3D printing will also become more accessible, allowing for highly customised, intricate designs that fit eclectic spaces perfectly.”
According to him, regional art forms will continue to find their way into eclectic design — whether through block-printed fabrics for curtains and cushions or Tanjore paintings. By combining these advancements with eclectic design principles, spaces can become not only visually captivating but also future-ready and environmentally conscious.