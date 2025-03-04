Hydraa sets Sunday deadline to remove illegal hoardings

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA has set Sunday (March 9) as the deadline for the removal of unauthorised advertisement hoardings. “Individuals and agencies with illegal hoardings should voluntarily remove them; otherwise, the agency will dismantle them,” said HYDRAA chief AV Ranganath.

“We have been addressing this issue for the past three months and have already given ad agencies ample time,” he told representatives of advertising agencies during a meeting on Monday.

Ranganath noted that he had held several meetings with municipal commissioners and ad agency representatives over the last two months. Many advertisers raised concerns about pending payments for the financial year 2022-23. Renewals have been put on hold as the state government plans to introduce a new policy after that date.

“In this situation, hoardings for which payments have been made up to March 31, 2023, will remain until the government makes a decision. I will bring this matter to the government’s attention,” Ranganath said.

He pointed out that while the government is supposed to generate hundreds of crores in revenue from advertisement hoardings, it currently receives only an estimated Rs 20 crore-Rs 30 crore.