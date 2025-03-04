Residents lodge complaints against ‘systematic’ land encroachments in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Distressed citizens have raised alarms over the systematic encroachment of residential plots, public parks and roads earmarked in decades-old layouts, during a Prajavani programme chaired by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath.

Residents reported that 30 acres of the 2,684 plots in Nadergul village of Chanakyapuri layout, developed in the 1980s in Balapur mandal, Rangareddy district, have been illegally occupied as of 2024.

Of the 49 complaints filed during the programme, most pertained to encroachments on the city’s outskirts. Residents said landowners, capitalising on rising real estate values, are reclaiming sold plots illegally. Others reported the conversion of residential layouts into agricultural zones.

In the NMR-Divyanagar Layout under Pocharam Municipality, plot owners alleged that 66 residential plots in Survey Nos. 58 and 59, part of a sanctioned layout, have vanished, with the land now being used for agriculture.

The TNGO Colony Welfare Association accused people posing as TNGO representatives of fraudulently reallocating eight acres of employee-allotted land in Gopanpally to private parties.