Adventure zone to come up at Eco-Hill Park in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is set to introduce an ‘adventure zone’ at the Eco-Hill Park in Kothwalguda near Himayatsagar Reservoir. Spread across 6.04 acres within the park’s 82-acre expanse, this new attraction will offer visitors an array of adventure activities while ensuring safety.

The proposed facility will feature activities such as a sky bridge, roller coaster zip line, climbing wall, giant swing, suspension bridge, flying cup, human slingshot, zipline, zip bike (at least two lines), 360-degree flying cycle, rope course with multiple obstacles, bungee trampoline, and other activities like vortex tunnels and rifle shooting. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 15 crore.

This apart, the HMDA has already developed an aviary, butterfly park, viewing points and a boardwalk for visitors. The development of the adventure zone will be undertaken by a private sector developer, who will be responsible for constructing and maintaining adventure activities suited to the site’s terrain, primarily targeting young adult visitors. The developer will also have the option to introduce additional entertainment options within the designated area without disturbing the existing ecosystem. The project is expected to be completed within 12 months from the date of agreement.

According to sources, the Eco-Hill Park was developed to preserve the ecological balance around Himayatsagar and is located near the ORR, overlooking the lake. The state government has funded common infrastructure and select components of the park, with additional projects planned under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The adventure zone aims to create an eco-friendly recreational space that offers a range of adrenaline-pumping activities for visitors of all ages while adhering to sustainable practices. The project will include common adventure activities such as zip-lining, archery, gun shooting, high rope courses, bungee jumping, rock climbing, futsal and multi-activity towers.