Encroachments cleared to ease traffic in Hyderabad's Nizampet

HYDERABAD: To address long-standing traffic issues, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished unauthorised structures in Balaji Hills and Indiramma Colony (Nizampet Municipality Ward 12) on Tuesday. The removed encroachments included apartment ramps, fencing and iron staircases obstructing roads.

The action followed complaints from residents about gridlock hindering school buses, emergency vehicles and commuters travelling between Nizampet and Miyapur Metro Station. Areas like Venkatraya Nagar, Balaji Colony, KNR Colony and KTR Colony faced severe bottlenecks during peak hours, they alleged.

Despite a court order mandating removal, authorities had delayed action for months. HYDRAA issued a two-month notice for voluntary clearance before proceeding with demolitions in collaboration with municipal officials. Over a kilometre of road space has been freed, officials said.

Chiranjeevi, president of Balaji Hills Colony Welfare Association, said: “We fought for 2.5 years, approached courts and filed complaints. HYDRAA acted swiftly after our appeal, issuing notices and finally clearing encroachments when no one complied.”