Harnessing quantum science for holistic healing

Quantum therapy is an emerging field of alternative medicine that applies principles of quantum physics to promote healing and well-being. Unlike traditional medicine, which focuses on treating symptoms, quantum therapy aims to restore the body’s natural energy balance and enhance its self-healing capabilities. This holistic approach is gaining popularity in Hyderabad for its potential benefits in pain relief, stress reduction, and overall wellness. CE speaks to Ekta and Francois Bouderlique, co-founders of Quantum Therapy at Kanha Wellness, about the key benefits of quantum therapy and its impact on health.
Explaining the relationship between quantum science and quantum healing, Francois says, “Quantum science is the branch of physics that explores the nature of matter and energy at extremely minute levels, such as atoms and subatomic particles. Our understanding of physics has evolved from classical mechanics to concepts like superposition, where particles exist simultaneously in multiple states, and entanglement, where particles remain connected regardless of distance.” He adds, “Quantum therapy, also known as quantum healing, is an alternative approach that aims to address various health concerns and promote holistic well-being using quantum physics principles. The body and mind function as interconnected energy systems with varying degrees of density. By applying techniques such as focused intention, centering, and healing, quantum therapy can influence these energy systems to facilitate healing, balance, and overall well-being in a remarkably short time.”
According to Ekta, a typical quantum healing session begins with an appointment to assess the individual’s condition. “The session starts with an analysis of overall health and energy fields using a Bio-Well device. A brief consultation with the therapist follows. After that, the patient receives a deep quantum healing treatment while seated comfortably in a relaxed state. The session concludes with a final discussion with the therapist,” shares Ekta. She further explains, “The Bio-Well Camera allows for the analysis of multiple parameters, providing insights into an individual’s energetic, physical, and psycho-emotional state. It represents a new way of approaching wellness and health through extensive exploration and research.”
How the Bio-Well device works
The electro-photonic camera, developed by Prof Konstantin Korotkov, a former professor of computer science and optics at the St Petersburg Polytechnic Institute, captures and analyses electron emissions from the ten fingers. “Using mathematical data and algorithms, a holistic assessment of the individual can be obtained in seconds. These assessments are reproducible and gain significance when conducted as part of a continuous follow-up. The frequency of quantum therapy sessions varies based on individual needs, the chosen modality, and the quantum therapist’s recommendations, allowing time for integration and manifestation between sessions,” explains Ekta.
Each session lasts about an hour, during which the patient remains seated while the healer works within their energy field. Appointments should be booked in advance, with patients advised to arrive five minutes early for registration at the wellness centre. Those opting for online sessions can register online and join the provided link a few minutes before their appointment.
Is quantum therapy safe?
“Quantum therapy is a gentle, non-invasive healing method. It is safe and serves as an integrative healing system, where patients are encouraged to continue any ongoing treatments and follow their physician’s advice,” says Ekta.
Quantum therapy aligns with the body’s natural healing processes, addressing imbalances at the quantum level. While further scientific research is needed to fully understand its mechanisms, many individuals have reported positive experiences, making it an appealing option for those exploring alternative healing methods. As interest in energy-based therapies continues to grow, quantum therapy may play a significant role in the future of integrative medicine.