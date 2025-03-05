Harnessing quantum science for holistic healing

Quantum therapy is an emerging field of alternative medicine that applies principles of quantum physics to promote healing and well-being. Unlike traditional medicine, which focuses on treating symptoms, quantum therapy aims to restore the body’s natural energy balance and enhance its self-healing capabilities. This holistic approach is gaining popularity in Hyderabad for its potential benefits in pain relief, stress reduction, and overall wellness. CE speaks to Ekta and Francois Bouderlique, co-founders of Quantum Therapy at Kanha Wellness, about the key benefits of quantum therapy and its impact on health.

Explaining the relationship between quantum science and quantum healing, Francois says, “Quantum science is the branch of physics that explores the nature of matter and energy at extremely minute levels, such as atoms and subatomic particles. Our understanding of physics has evolved from classical mechanics to concepts like superposition, where particles exist simultaneously in multiple states, and entanglement, where particles remain connected regardless of distance.” He adds, “Quantum therapy, also known as quantum healing, is an alternative approach that aims to address various health concerns and promote holistic well-being using quantum physics principles. The body and mind function as interconnected energy systems with varying degrees of density. By applying techniques such as focused intention, centering, and healing, quantum therapy can influence these energy systems to facilitate healing, balance, and overall well-being in a remarkably short time.”

According to Ekta, a typical quantum healing session begins with an appointment to assess the individual’s condition. “The session starts with an analysis of overall health and energy fields using a Bio-Well device. A brief consultation with the therapist follows. After that, the patient receives a deep quantum healing treatment while seated comfortably in a relaxed state. The session concludes with a final discussion with the therapist,” shares Ekta. She further explains, “The Bio-Well Camera allows for the analysis of multiple parameters, providing insights into an individual’s energetic, physical, and psycho-emotional state. It represents a new way of approaching wellness and health through extensive exploration and research.”