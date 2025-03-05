Que Sera Sera: Art of effortless elegance

After bringing his latest collection, Que Sera Sera, to life, designer Varun Chakkilam leans back in his chair, admiring the pieces draped on the mannequins around the studio. In a candid conversation with CE, he discusses his latest collection, its inspiration, and more.

“Que Sera Sera is inspired by the confidence of ancient forests and the philosophy of embracing the unknown. My designs evoke movement, transition, and the interplay of light and shadow — symbolising life’s ever-evolving nature. This collection embodies both strength and serenity, inviting one to find beauty in the journey,” he says, his voice carrying the quiet conviction of someone who has poured his heart into his work.