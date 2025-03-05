Urooj Ashfaq: Lot of jokes strike me on stage

Who are your inspirations?

My inspirations in comedy have changed over time; when I just started out, it was James Acaster. But lately, it has been Julia Masli, an Estonian comedian who does something called clowning. Essentially, in clowning, there is a lack of rules. They could be doing anything — playing a caveman, exploring the room, talking to people, doing an entire movie performance without saying a single word, and so on. Julia, for instance, asks her audience for problems and solves them in the most comedic way possible. And the whole time, she’s in character as a witch or someone else!

How was your experience being on Queens of Comedy?

Queens of Comedy was a fabulous platform that encouraged women comics. And it was so much fun! But I remember people telling us, ‘This is cringe, you shouldn’t be doing this…’ But we went ahead and did it. It was a 24/7 riot and we girls were really emotionally supportive of each other.

What makes your comedy so unique?

My style of comedy has a lot of improv; a lot of jokes strike me on stage. But I would say that it boils down to who you are. Your identity, your unique take on things. I’m female, Muslim, and straight — an intersection of all these identities and my lived experiences make for unique comedy. I stay true to what I find funny.