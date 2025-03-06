Did not attempt suicide, singer Kalpana Raghavender informs police

HYDERABAD: A day after singer Kalpana Raghavender was hospitalised after taking an overdose of sleeping pills following an argument with her daughter, Daya Prasad Prabhakar, doctors have said that she is out of danger.

According to her statement to the police, Kalpana had an argument with her daughter on Monday (March 3) after asking her to continue her studies in Hyderabad, which Daya refused. The next day, March 4, Kalpana travelled from Ernakulam to Hyderabad and reached home at 1.40 pm.

Struggling to sleep, she initially took eight ZolFresh sleeping pills. When she still couldn’t sleep, she took another 10 pills, after which she lost consciousness. “I don’t know what happened next. This was not a suicide attempt,” she told KPHB police.

Meanwhile, Daya Prasad clarified that her mother’s hospitalisation was due to an accidental overdose, not a suicide attempt. “My mother is a singer and is also pursuing an LLB and PhD simultaneously, which has caused severe insomnia,” she explained. “Doctors prescribed her medication for insomnia, and she unintentionally took an excessive dose. It was a slight overdose, but not a suicide attempt.”

When Kalpana did not answer her husband’s calls, he alerted apartment welfare members. With the help of the police, they broke open the door and rushed her to a hospital. Doctors performed the necessary medical procedures and later confirmed to the media that she was in stable condition and out of danger.