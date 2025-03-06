Fake call centre duping US citizens busted

HYDERABAD: Police have busted a fake call centre, allegedly run by a Gujarat-based person, which had been defrauding US citizens for several months. Upon discovering the illegal operation under the name Exito Solutions in Hitec City, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) registered a case against the culprits.

An unknown number of people — including Gujarat native Chanda Manaswini and her associates Kaiwan Patel alias Jado, Pratik and Rahul — were named as accused. In August 2023, Cyberabad police busted a similar fake call centre that targeted US citizens.

According to the complaint, the accused operated the call centre as part of a large-scale financial fraud targeting foreign nationals, particularly US citizens. Their tactics included hacking accounts, sending fraudulent emails with fake customer support numbers and deceiving victims into believing their bank accounts had been compromised. Under this pretence, they manipulated victims into revealing sensitive financial information and personal data, including banking details such as credit/debit card numbers, CVVs, OTPs and other sensitive credentials. They also gained unauthorised access to financial data and misappropriated funds through illicit transactions.

According to police, the call centre primarily operated at night and employed a large number of tele-callers, mostly from northeastern states.