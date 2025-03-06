Gaurav Gupta: Nature has always been my greatest muse

As you step into the flagship store of avant-garde Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta in Banjara Hills, you’ll realise that, architecturally, it is an ode to the city of Nizams. Inspired by surrealism, the store embodies Gaurav’s vision of fantasy palatial ruins, adorned with mystical references and magical creatures.

For over two decades, Gaurav’s design philosophy has been defined by sculptural silhouettes and intricate detailing, often drawing inspiration from natural forms. His collections have graced prestigious platforms like Paris Haute Couture Week, and he has dressed the crème de la crème of Hollywood, Bollywood, and Tollywood — including celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025. CE speaks to the maverick designer about his decades-long journey, the influence of AI and technology in fashion, and more.

Excerpts

You are completing two decades in fashion this year. How has the journey been?

The journey has been nothing short of extraordinary and transformative. Over the last few years, we’ve built something that’s more than just a brand — it’s a vision. We’ve constantly challenged what Indian fashion can be, merging avant-garde aesthetics with craftsmanship. From launching our first collection to walking the global stage at Paris Haute Couture Week, it’s been a series of milestones that make me incredibly grateful.

What does the Hyderabad market mean to you?

Hyderabad is incredibly special. It’s a city that seamlessly blends heritage with modernity, much like our design philosophy. The market here appreciates craftsmanship, detail, and unique designs. I’ve always felt a deep connection with the people in Hyderabad; their understanding of luxury and art is inspiring.