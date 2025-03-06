Gaurav Gupta: Nature has always been my greatest muse

As you step into the flagship store of avant-garde Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta in Banjara Hills, you’ll realise that, architecturally, it is an ode to the city of Nizams. Inspired by surrealism, the store embodies Gaurav’s vision of fantasy palatial ruins, adorned with mystical references and magical creatures.
For over two decades, Gaurav’s design philosophy has been defined by sculptural silhouettes and intricate detailing, often drawing inspiration from natural forms. His collections have graced prestigious platforms like Paris Haute Couture Week, and he has dressed the crème de la crème of Hollywood, Bollywood, and Tollywood — including celebrities at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2025. CE speaks to the maverick designer about his decades-long journey, the influence of AI and technology in fashion, and more.
Excerpts
You are completing two decades in fashion this year. How has the journey been?
The journey has been nothing short of extraordinary and transformative. Over the last few years, we’ve built something that’s more than just a brand — it’s a vision. We’ve constantly challenged what Indian fashion can be, merging avant-garde aesthetics with craftsmanship. From launching our first collection to walking the global stage at Paris Haute Couture Week, it’s been a series of milestones that make me incredibly grateful.
What does the Hyderabad market mean to you?
Hyderabad is incredibly special. It’s a city that seamlessly blends heritage with modernity, much like our design philosophy. The market here appreciates craftsmanship, detail, and unique designs. I’ve always felt a deep connection with the people in Hyderabad; their understanding of luxury and art is inspiring.
According to you, what’s the most trending thing in Hyderabad?
I’m not sure if it’s a trend or not, but whenever I visit Hyderabad or catch up with friends from the city, the conversation often turns to how the city is blending technology with traditional craftsmanship. There’s this exciting shift happening, where high-tech fabrics are being incorporated while still honouring the city’s rich handloom heritage. It’s incredible to see how this fusion is reshaping luxury, offering a fresh perspective that feels both modern and deeply rooted in craftsmanship.
If you have to select any turning point, what will that be?
One of the most significant turning points was being invited to showcase at Paris Haute Couture Week. It marked a moment when our vision and Indian craftsmanship were recognised on a global stage, bringing a new level of visibility to our brand.
What challenges did you face while establishing your label?
Starting out, it was challenging to introduce a design philosophy that strayed from traditional norms. Educating the audience about the beauty of sculptural silhouettes, avant-garde draping, and modern Indian couture took time. Building a niche for a brand that prioritises innovation required resilience and a belief in our creative direction.
Your designs are known for their avant-garde aesthetics. Who or what has been your biggest influence in developing this unique vision?
Nature has always been my greatest muse. The curves of waves, the flow of the wind, and the sculptural beauty in the natural world inspire me deeply. At the same time, spirituality plays a big role. Meditation and my connection with the universe bring a sense of calm and creativity to my work. I also find endless inspiration in art and architecture, they challenge me to think differently and push boundaries.
How do you balance creativity with the practicality of designing wearable fashion?
For me, the two go hand in hand. I love creating pieces that feel like art, but I’m equally invested in making sure they’re comfortable and functional. It’s about creating a balance, something that tells a story while fitting seamlessly into someone’s life.
You’ve dressed many celebrities. Is there a particular outfit or moment that stands out to you?
One of the recent highlights was dressing Adele for the opening of Weekends with Adele at her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace. It was a defining moment for us. Seeing her step onto that iconic stage in the Cosmic Black Saturn Orbit Gown from us felt surreal. The design, sculptural yet fluid, mirrored her artistry with quiet, powerful force. This moment wouldn’t have been possible without my dear friend and our agency partner, Hema Bose from Maison Bose.
How do you see Indian fashion evolving in the next decade?
I see Indian fashion becoming even more global in its appeal. Sustainability will be at the forefront, and designers will continue to find new ways to blend our heritage with modern storytelling. The next decade will be all about innovation, inclusivity, and a stronger presence on the international stage.
Do you see AI playing a pivotal role in fashion?
Absolutely. AI is changing the way we design, predict trends, and engage with customers. From virtual fittings to personalised shopping experiences, it’s a game-changer. It also opens up opportunities to create more sustainable practices in the industry, which is so important.
What does a typical day in your life look like outside the studio?
It’s usually a mix of mindfulness and exploration. I start my day with meditation or a workout, which keeps me centered. When I’m not in the studio, I’m always looking for inspiration, whether that’s through art, music, or just being out in nature. Spending time with my family and friends is also an important part of my day.
How do you unwind and find inspiration when you are down?
I love travelling to new places — there’s something about a change of scenery that really helps me reset. Nature is always a source of inspiration for me, as is sketching. I also find solace in music and art. It’s about reconnecting with what inspires me at my core.
Tell us about your upcoming collections.
We’re excited to launch our new Indian Couture collection for Spring/Summer 2025, where we’ve reimagined traditional embroidery in a whole new light.