Robin David: ‘Sculpting is meditation’

How did your journey start?

As a child, I was naughty but creative; once, I was thrown out of sitar class because I came up with a Bollywood song instead of practising. (laughs)

But it was only in early adulthood that my journey as a sculptor began — in 1974, while studying at the Gwalior Arts College, I became interested in sculpting. However, there was no sculpture department there, and so, I spearheaded the demand to open one. They agreed, and I was part of the first batch — comprising seven students — that learnt sculpting. We had no teacher. Instead, our inspiration was the ‘Ek Pathar Ki Bawdi’, a group of historical Jain sculptures. Using hammers, we chiselled stones. That’s how we learned to sculpt.

In the 1980s, I played an integral role in helping establish Bharat Bhawan, a multi-arts complex and museum in Bhopal. But I walked away from the project in 1992 because of the politics surrounding it, and became an independent sculptor.

That same year, I travelled to Makrana, Rajasthan, where I trained traditional artisans to work with contemporary artists. I also learned a great deal from them, and it was a fulfilling experience. My journey took me beyond the country as well, and I curated and participated in international sculpture symposiums in Turkey, Italy, China and Mexico.

My father never wanted me to be a sculptor; he did not consider it to be a respectable profession. He always lamented, “Bechara artist ban gaya…” (My poor son became an artist).