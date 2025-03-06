Robin David: ‘Sculpting is meditation’

Have you ever chased a dream so relentlessly that nothing could stop you? Well, self-taught sculptor Robin David did…when he fell in love with the art 50 years ago. His was an arduous journey filled with trials and tribulations. But he persevered, and today, his works are housed in the Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, the Reserve Bank of India, and the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. At 75, his passion burns brighter than ever. Now, Hyderabad can witness his genius at Sculpting Voids, an exhibition curated by Aman Preet Kaur, founder of Sirjanhara - The Art Studio. He speaks to CE about his exhibition, which runs until March 16 at Phoenix Arena, his journey, and more.
Excerpts
What is your exhibition Sculpting Voids about?
This exhibition is a collection of 30 black and white marble sculptures. They essentially explore the relationship between voids and forms.
Is there a particular reason you chose to work with black and white marble?
In art studies, we were always told that black and white were not ‘colours’. But for me, they were colours too. I have always been a proud rebel that way; when my father told me I couldn’t pursue sculpting, I did it. When people told me that black and white were not colours, I vehemently disagreed.
How did your journey start?
As a child, I was naughty but creative; once, I was thrown out of sitar class because I came up with a Bollywood song instead of practising. (laughs)
But it was only in early adulthood that my journey as a sculptor began — in 1974, while studying at the Gwalior Arts College, I became interested in sculpting. However, there was no sculpture department there, and so, I spearheaded the demand to open one. They agreed, and I was part of the first batch — comprising seven students — that learnt sculpting. We had no teacher. Instead, our inspiration was the ‘Ek Pathar Ki Bawdi’, a group of historical Jain sculptures. Using hammers, we chiselled stones. That’s how we learned to sculpt.
In the 1980s, I played an integral role in helping establish Bharat Bhawan, a multi-arts complex and museum in Bhopal. But I walked away from the project in 1992 because of the politics surrounding it, and became an independent sculptor.
That same year, I travelled to Makrana, Rajasthan, where I trained traditional artisans to work with contemporary artists. I also learned a great deal from them, and it was a fulfilling experience. My journey took me beyond the country as well, and I curated and participated in international sculpture symposiums in Turkey, Italy, China and Mexico.
My father never wanted me to be a sculptor; he did not consider it to be a respectable profession. He always lamented, “Bechara artist ban gaya…” (My poor son became an artist).
What sets sculptures apart from other types of art?
Well, what I like about sculpting is that it requires a lot of physical hard work. Personally, I enjoy laborious work. Paseena chootna chahiye (One should sweat)! That being said, when I sculpt, I really put my emotions into it — be it negative or positive.
What are the three qualities a sculptor should have in order to excel?
Sculpting is not hurried work; it requires a lot of calmness. So firstly, you need to be able to sit in front of your art and meditate…inhale your art. Secondly, you need to obviously be good at carving. And finally, you need to have the ability to keep at it — persistence. At one point in time, people were copying my sculptures. I didn’t get bogged down; instead, I practiced and improved my techniques!
In the future, do you think AI and other technologies can replace sculptors?
When the camera came, everyone asked, ‘What will become of artists?’ Technology will progress, but the originality, emotion, and skill of a sculptor cannot be replaced.
The environment in India is far better today for artists and sculptors than it was 50 years ago when I started. At that point, no one was interested in sculpting and so, there were no advanced tools as well. Now, there are several mechanical tools that aid the process of sculpting. That being said, I would like to note that young sculptors are far more talented than we were and are making their mark.
What does a typical day look like for you?
Every day at 9 am, I head to my studio, which is 17 km from my house. I work on my sculptures until sunset. I want to underscore that I have a very supportive family. Yes, my father was not happy about my decision to be a sculptor. But every time I felt like giving up, it was my lovely wife who encouraged me. She and my daughters are pillars of strength for me.