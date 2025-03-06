Srishti @ 25: Celebration of art, artists, and audiences

From the bold strokes of Laxma Goud to the vibrant hues of Thota Vaikuntam, Srishti Art Gallery in Jubilee Hills has served as a canvas for artistic brilliance for the past 25 years. Not just a showcase for masters, it is also a nurturing ground for budding artists to find their voice and audience. Founded in 2000, Srishti has grown alongside Hyderabad’s evolving art scene, curating exhibitions that tell stories, spark conversations, and push boundaries.

Exhibitions like ‘Emerging Palettes’, ‘Changing Terrains’, ‘Balance’, ‘Messages to Heaven’, ‘Tracing the Trails of Migration’, and most recently, ‘Topographies of Tents, Terracotta, and Time’ have each added a unique dimension to the gallery’s journey. As Srishti celebrates 25 years of fostering creativity, CE caught up with Lakshmi Nambiar, director and curator, to discuss their journey.

Excerpts

It’s a huge milestone — 25 years of Srishti! How does it feel to celebrate this journey?

It’s truly humbling and heartwarming to celebrate 25 years of Srishti. This journey has been filled with incredible moments, inspiring artists, and a community that has embraced us wholeheartedly. What began as my mother, Remani Nambiar’s vision has evolved into something much larger — a space that not only showcases art but also fosters meaningful conversations and connections. Today, we have an amazing space, great programming, and incredible artists in our roster. Reaching this milestone is a mix of nostalgia and gratitude for everyone who has been part of this journey.

When you took over Srishti, what was your vision for the gallery?

When I took over Srishti in 2014, my vision was to honour my mother’s legacy while steering the gallery toward a more contemporary perspective. I wanted Srishti to be a platform that champions Indian artists and brings art closer to the community — making it accessible, engaging, and relevant. While we are committed to promoting South Indian artists, our goal is to showcase a diverse range of voices from across India.

This year, we are expanding our focus to include international artists. We started with an exhibition featuring German artists and are now taking our own artists abroad to showcase their work in Germany and the US. It’s an exciting step towards connecting Indian art with global audiences.