Srishti @ 25: Celebration of art, artists, and audiences

From the bold strokes of Laxma Goud to the vibrant hues of Thota Vaikuntam, Srishti Art Gallery in Jubilee Hills has served as a canvas for artistic brilliance for the past 25 years. Not just a showcase for masters, it is also a nurturing ground for budding artists to find their voice and audience. Founded in 2000, Srishti has grown alongside Hyderabad’s evolving art scene, curating exhibitions that tell stories, spark conversations, and push boundaries.
Exhibitions like ‘Emerging Palettes’, ‘Changing Terrains’, ‘Balance’, ‘Messages to Heaven’, ‘Tracing the Trails of Migration’, and most recently, ‘Topographies of Tents, Terracotta, and Time’ have each added a unique dimension to the gallery’s journey. As Srishti celebrates 25 years of fostering creativity, CE caught up with Lakshmi Nambiar, director and curator, to discuss their journey.
Excerpts
It’s a huge milestone — 25 years of Srishti! How does it feel to celebrate this journey?
It’s truly humbling and heartwarming to celebrate 25 years of Srishti. This journey has been filled with incredible moments, inspiring artists, and a community that has embraced us wholeheartedly. What began as my mother, Remani Nambiar’s vision has evolved into something much larger — a space that not only showcases art but also fosters meaningful conversations and connections. Today, we have an amazing space, great programming, and incredible artists in our roster. Reaching this milestone is a mix of nostalgia and gratitude for everyone who has been part of this journey.
When you took over Srishti, what was your vision for the gallery?
When I took over Srishti in 2014, my vision was to honour my mother’s legacy while steering the gallery toward a more contemporary perspective. I wanted Srishti to be a platform that champions Indian artists and brings art closer to the community — making it accessible, engaging, and relevant. While we are committed to promoting South Indian artists, our goal is to showcase a diverse range of voices from across India.
This year, we are expanding our focus to include international artists. We started with an exhibition featuring German artists and are now taking our own artists abroad to showcase their work in Germany and the US. It’s an exciting step towards connecting Indian art with global audiences.
Running an art space for 25 years must have come with its share of challenges. What were some of the biggest ones, and how did you navigate them?
Srishti was started by my mother in 2000, at a time when running a gallery in Hyderabad was challenging. There wasn’t much interest in art, and most collectors were based in Delhi and Mumbai. My mother had to work hard, educating audiences and taking artists to art fairs to help them grow. Over time, the Indian art market evolved, but challenges remained.
One of the biggest setbacks was losing my mother in 2014. Taking over the gallery wasn’t easy — I had to re-establish myself, especially coming from an investment banking background. I pushed boundaries early on, staging large shows in unconventional spaces like old palaces, transforming them into large-scale exhibitions.
Another challenge was bridging the gap between the audience’s traditional aesthetic sensibilities and my vision for a more contemporary approach. There were times when what we showcased and what sold didn’t always align — but that’s been changing. Renovating the gallery was another hurdle, but today we have a space that truly reflects what Srishti stands for.
Over the years, you’ve curated many thought-provoking exhibitions. Could you speak about a few standout ones?
It’s always difficult to pick favourites because each year, we strive to push boundaries and explore new concepts. However, one standout show is ‘Inbox’, where we transformed a 100-year-old, dilapidated palace into an exhibition space. We showcased 83 three-dimensional artworks centred around disposable culture and consumption. The venue itself — shut down for over 25 years — symbolised how spaces, like objects, can be discarded. The exhibition highlighted how art can move beyond traditional gallery walls and engage with public spaces in powerful ways.
Another important series we host annually is ‘Emerging Palettes’, where we seek out and support emerging artists. A jury selects the top 10-12 artists, providing them with a platform to showcase their work. From this group, three artists are chosen to present a more extensive body of work the following year in a show called ‘Shloka’. This aligns with our vision of fostering both established and emerging artists, creating a space for growth and dialogue within the art community.
Hyderabad has a growing art scene — what makes Srishti stand out?
Hyderabad’s art scene has indeed grown, and it’s exciting to be part of that evolution. What makes Srishti stand out is our legacy combined with a forward-thinking approach. We’re Hyderabad’s oldest art gallery, but we’ve never rested on that reputation — every exhibition is curated with fresh perspectives and a desire to spark conversations.
We also emphasise on building relationships — not just showcasing art, but fostering a community where artists, collectors, and enthusiasts feel connected.