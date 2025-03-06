TakeMe2Space @ $2 per minute

How spacetech looks in the years ahead

As the name suggests, TakeMe2Space is developing on-orbit computing infrastructure — essentially data centres in space. “We indigenously build satellites with AI computing capabilities. This infrastructure will initially serve the Earth observation industry. Our satellites will feature an imager (a camera) and an Nvidia-based AI accelerator, allowing anyone to upload AI models and process them directly in space,” explained Anand Rajagopalan, executive vice president, business strategy.

Driven by the vision of making space affordable and accessible to all, TakeMe2Space has been evolving rapidly since its inception in 2024. “Our mission is to build on-orbit compute infrastructure — or data centres in space — because we believe that the nearly unlimited demand for computing capacity, primarily driven by AI, requires a financially viable and environmentally sustainable option. Since in-space computing currently comes at a premium, we are initially entering the market through the Earth observation industry,” Anand added.