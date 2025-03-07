63 held by TGCSB for scamming PayPal Users in US

HYDERABAD: A day after busting a fake call centre, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested 63 key suspects, primarily from northeastern states, for their alleged involvement in fraudulent operations.

According to the police, the accused were employed at Exito Solutions, a fake call centre that posed as customer support representatives for PayPal. Using advanced software like EYEBEAM and X-LITE, they placed fraudulent calls and sent phishing emails targeting PayPal customers in the US.

The scam involved tricking victims into calling a fake “fraud prevention team” mentioned in phishing emails. The fraudsters pressured them into sharing sensitive banking details under the pretence of securing a refund or preventing further fraudulent activity.

The police said the mastermind behind the operation has been identified as Kaivan Patel Rupesh Kumar, also known as Jadu Bhai, from Gujarat. He ran the racket along with his elder brother Vicky, who resides in Dubai, and an associate named Ajad. They were responsible for providing stolen PayPal customer data and arranging mule bank accounts in the US to funnel the fraudulently obtained money. The illicit funds were then converted into cryptocurrency to make them untraceable, they added.

Investigations have revealed that the entire operation was controlled by Kaivan Patel and Rahul, under the supervision of Chanda Mansawani, the managing director of Exito Solutions, based in Hyderabad. The organisation worked in coordination with team leaders Sanju, James and Praveen, who specialised in manipulating victims into making fraudulent payments, the police said.

The accused were recruited through social media platforms with promises of salaries of up to Rs 30,000 for working in a “call centre”.

However, once recruited, they were trained in deceptive tactics to execute cyber fraud, the police added.