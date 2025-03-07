Over 4,000 trees to be translocated for two elevated corridors in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: More than 4,000 trees are set to be translocated to facilitate the construction of two elevated corridors—one from Paradise junction (Gymkhana Grounds) to the Shamirpet Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction (11.12 km) and another from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road, NH–44 (5.320 km).

The state government has initiated these projects to alleviate traffic congestion in Secunderabad and Hyderabad, aiming to enhance urban infrastructure by providing safer and more efficient transportation routes.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has allocated Rs 7.27 crore for this initiative.

HMDA will engage contractors to carry out the translocation process under the supervision of the Engineering and Urban Forestry wings.

The selected contractor must coordinate with HMDA officials and adhere to guidelines from the Director of Urban Forestry and experts. Additionally, specialised machinery should be used for tree shifting. The contractor will be responsible for maintenance, including watering, fertilisers and pest control, and payment will be released based on tree survival, ensuring transplanted trees remain healthy and undamaged.

The Paradise junction to Shamirpet ORR corridor will ease congestion and serve as a crucial route for commuters traveling to northern Telangana towns such as West Marredpally, Karkhana, Tirumulgherry, Bolarum, Alwal, Hakimpet and Thumkunta.

Similarly, the Paradise junction to Dairy Farm Road (NH-44) corridor will pass through Secunderabad, Tadbund Junction and Bowenpally junction, terminating near Dairy Farm Road.