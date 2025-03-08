A Greek chef takes you on a culinary journey

Greece — an intriguing country, isn’t it? A land steeped in breathtaking history and rich cultural heritage, yet thriving as one of the world’s most beloved travel destinations. It’s also the birthplace of the legendary Alexander the Great, the cradle of western civilisation, and home to the mythological Greek Gods. Such an ancient civilisation certainly boasts great food. So, what flavours define this Mediterranean paradise? At a culinary event in Hyderabad, Chef Konstantinos Sarafis, the head chef at Anithos in The Danai Resort, Greece, spoke to CE about Greek food, historical influences, and more.
Excerpts
What differentiates Greek food and Indian food?
We do not eat spicy food! (laughs) While Indian food is rich in masalas, we tend to prefer cumin, paprika, cinnamon, nutmeg, chilli flakes, and turmeric. The differences aside, what I’ve noticed is that like us, Indians simply love their food. Take, for instance, Hyderabad’s favourite — biryani. The rich, luxurious biryani, when paired with the fresh and light raita…ah, a match made in heaven! We make a similar dish called Giouvetsi, which is a comforting, slow-cooked meat and pasta dish. It is made of tender pieces of meat (chicken, lamb, or beef) and orzo (a rice-shaped pasta), which are cooked in an aromatic tomato sauce with onion, garlic, paprika, cumin, and oregano. We have this with yoghurt.
Can you describe Greek food in three words?
Healthy, fresh, and light. The ingredients are great because we have a lot of sun. Greek people love their salads, which often feature fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and olives.
Greece is connected to both Europe and the Middle East. How have the cuisines in these regions influenced Greek cuisine?
For around 400 years, the Ottoman Empire ruled Greece, and so naturally, some dishes crossed over too. For instance, a big favourite in both countries is Moussaka. Though prepared slightly differently in both countries, the Greek version is made with thick layers of eggplant, potato, and ground meat in a rich tomato sauce. This is then topped with bechamel sauce. Other common dishes include Turkish Kebab, which has a Greek counterpart called Soutzoukakia. Turkish Dolma is called Sarmadakia in Greece. While we also draw influences from Europe, Turkish influences are stronger.
How did you get interested in cooking?
When I was little, my father would take me fishing in Chalkidiki, a peninsular region in northern Greece. We’d catch fish and grill them…aha, the flavours were just marvellous! I would also help my mother when she’d bake cakes.
I had to work long hours to save up money to fulfill my dream of becoming a chef. When I finished school, I went to OTEK, a culinary school. After this, I realised that if you want to become a good chef, you have to travel. I worked in London in Michelin-starred restaurants like City Social and Angler. I then worked in Paris and Saudi Arabia. When you see people cook across the world, you become a better chef.
As a chef, what is the unique touch that you add to your dishes?
Unlike most Greek chefs, I tend to use more spices. I also like to semi-dry tomatoes, olives, and fruits like apricots, plums, and dates. I particularly enjoy making Lakerda, which is cured bonito fish. Usually, chefs in Greece like to buy this from the store but I like doing it myself.
What are the three qualities to be a good chef?
First, keep practicing. Second, learn to listen. Third, be a team player. A good team makes the best food!
Chef’s quick-fix authentic Greek Salad (one portion size)
Cut 1 tomato (room temperature) into 2 halves. Chop each of those halves into 6 pieces
Cut 1 cucumber (chilled) from top to bottom and dice it
Julienne ¼ red onion (room temperature)
Julienne 1 green pepper (chilled)
Add a few seedless black olives and capers
Cut 100g of feta cheese into cubes. To be more Greek, 200g!
Mix well, top it with 1 tsp of oregano, and drizzle a generous dressing of olive oil
Non-veg option: Marinate one chicken breast in salt, olive oil and paprika. Grill/fry it, chop it, and add it to your salad
Pro tip: Take some whole-grain bread and soak up the oozing tomato juice and olive oil — this is to die for!