A Greek chef takes you on a culinary journey

Greece is connected to both Europe and the Middle East. How have the cuisines in these regions influenced Greek cuisine?

For around 400 years, the Ottoman Empire ruled Greece, and so naturally, some dishes crossed over too. For instance, a big favourite in both countries is Moussaka. Though prepared slightly differently in both countries, the Greek version is made with thick layers of eggplant, potato, and ground meat in a rich tomato sauce. This is then topped with bechamel sauce. Other common dishes include Turkish Kebab, which has a Greek counterpart called Soutzoukakia. Turkish Dolma is called Sarmadakia in Greece. While we also draw influences from Europe, Turkish influences are stronger.

How did you get interested in cooking?

When I was little, my father would take me fishing in Chalkidiki, a peninsular region in northern Greece. We’d catch fish and grill them…aha, the flavours were just marvellous! I would also help my mother when she’d bake cakes.

I had to work long hours to save up money to fulfill my dream of becoming a chef. When I finished school, I went to OTEK, a culinary school. After this, I realised that if you want to become a good chef, you have to travel. I worked in London in Michelin-starred restaurants like City Social and Angler. I then worked in Paris and Saudi Arabia. When you see people cook across the world, you become a better chef.