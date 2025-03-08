Design is in the details: Miheeka Daggubati

What are your thoughts on International Women’s Day?

Empowered women don’t just break ceilings — they design new worlds, nurture minds, and shape hearts. They are the artists of their own stories, balancing strength, creativity, and well-being every day. This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the power of every woman who turns life into a masterpiece.

What inspired your interest in interior design?

My love for art and design began at a very young age — probably before I even knew what ‘interior design’ was! My parents played a huge role in shaping my aesthetic sensibilities by exposing me to art, architecture, and design. My grandparents were antique collectors, and both my parents have a strong creative side. Our home was always beautifully decorated, especially during festivals, and it still is today! Growing up in that environment, an appreciation for design became second nature to me, making it a natural path to follow.