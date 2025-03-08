Design is in the details: Miheeka Daggubati

Miheeka Daggubati exemplifies modern empowerment, seamlessly blending hard work and versatility in all she does. With a Master’s in Interior Design from Chelsea University, Miheeka founded Boheim Studio, carving out a unique space in the design world. She is also a strong advocate for mental health, co-founding Mudita Tribe to raise awareness. On this International Women’s Day, Miheeka shares an exclusive peek into her world.
Excerpts
What are your thoughts on International Women’s Day?
Empowered women don’t just break ceilings — they design new worlds, nurture minds, and shape hearts. They are the artists of their own stories, balancing strength, creativity, and well-being every day. This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the power of every woman who turns life into a masterpiece.
What inspired your interest in interior design?
My love for art and design began at a very young age — probably before I even knew what ‘interior design’ was! My parents played a huge role in shaping my aesthetic sensibilities by exposing me to art, architecture, and design. My grandparents were antique collectors, and both my parents have a strong creative side. Our home was always beautifully decorated, especially during festivals, and it still is today! Growing up in that environment, an appreciation for design became second nature to me, making it a natural path to follow.
What sets you apart as an interior designer? What are three qualities of a good designer?
I believe in continuously unlearning and relearning after every project. Design, to me, is an extension of a person’s personality rather than just a reflection of trends. My approach is about deeply understanding the person or business that will inhabit the space and creating something that truly resonates with them.
Three essential qualities of a good interior designer are:
Being a good listener – Understanding a client’s needs is important, but understanding what is unsaid is key.
Balancing function and form beautifully – Design isn’t just about aesthetics; functionality plays an equally vital role.
Attention to detail – The finesse of a space lies in the smallest details, where true craftsmanship shines.
What are some current interior design trends in Hyderabad?
Hyderabad is a thriving hub for interior design! The industry is evolving rapidly, and homeowners are becoming bolder with their choices. There’s a significant shift towards custom-designed homes infused with stunning art pieces.
The new generation of homeowners knows what they want and isn’t afraid to step away from cookie-cutter designs. They want their homes to reflect their personalities and make bold statements rather than playing it safe.
What is your best work to date?
Every project is a labour of love, and I always feel that I could have done even more — that’s the curse of a creator! That said, I love working with clients who trust my vision and give me full creative freedom. Nothing beats that feeling!
What is your signature style in interior design?
I believe a designer should be versatile rather than confined to one style. My projects are diverse, each with its own distinct aesthetic.
Personally, I love two contrasting design styles:
Indian fusion – Growing up surrounded by antique furniture has shaped my love for traditional elements.
Eclectic pop-art influence – I gravitate towards bold colours, statement pieces, colour-blocking, and a playful mix of prints — all balanced with sophistication.
How does art influence your work? Does your home reflect your artistic vision?
Art breathes soul into a space, whether through paintings, sculptures, or handcrafted elements. My home definitely reflects my artistic sensibilities. I’m deeply inspired by surrealism, and Salvador Dalí is one of my favourite artists. But more than categorising art into styles, I connect with pieces based on the emotions they evoke. I love collecting unique artworks — pieces that spark conversation and ones I can sit in front of for hours without getting bored. If it speaks to me, it finds a place in my world!
What inspired you to become a mental health advocate?
I’ve always felt a strong pull toward social welfare initiatives. Initially, I was inclined toward education, but over time, I realised that the greatest suffering often lies in mental battles. Everything in life is a story we tell ourselves — if we can help people rewrite their stories, half the battle is already won.
People needed a safe space to share their struggles, the right tools to navigate their emotions, and a platform to be heard and understood. That’s how Mudita Tribe was born — to create a space where people feel safe, supported, and empowered. If we can make a difference in even one person’s life, it’s all worth it.
How do you handle social media trolling?
Trolling is an unfortunate part of the digital world, but one must learn not to take it personally. Negativity often stems from personal struggles, and engaging with it only gives it more power. Instead, I choose to focus on the positive, surround myself with meaningful conversations, and keep creating and sharing what I love. At the end of the day, kindness and confidence always win.
What is your fashion mantra?
I believe in being comfortable in my own skin. For me, it’s never about the label — it’s about how much I love the piece itself. If I love it, I wear it. I also believe in the power of reuse, recycling, and reducing in fashion. Timeless pieces, sustainable choices, and reimagining old favourites make a wardrobe truly unique.
How do you unwind after a long day? How do you balance everything?
A few extra hours in the day would be a dream! But for now, I unwind by watching TV or listening to music. I love taking mini getaways where I can just sleep, eat, and do absolutely nothing — it’s the best reset. Balancing everything comes down to prioritisation, and for me, family plays a huge role in keeping me grounded.
How has marriage influenced your life? Do you plan to work with Rana on any projects?
Rana has been a huge influence in my life, as I think every spouse is. He has a very different thought process — he’s easygoing and free-spirited, which has helped me grow as a person.
I’ve become less judgemental, I trust my instincts more, and I’ve learned to believe in myself more freely. But I’ve also learned that nothing in life comes easy — you have to work hard for what you want and never complain about it because you’re putting in the effort that your dream truly deserves.