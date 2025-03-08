IIT Hyderabad, Coal India Ltd launch CLEANz to boost clean coal energy research

HYDERABAD: In a significant step towards enhancing research capabilities in the coal and energy sector, IIT Hyderabad on Friday announced the establishment of the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Clean Coal Energy & Net Zero (CLEANz), funded with an initial grant of ₹98 crore from Coal India Ltd.

An MoU was signed between IIT Hyderabad and Coal India Ltd. on Friday to formulate the initiative. CLEANz aims to advance multiple technology projects, ensuring they achieve high Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) to contribute effectively to sustainable energy solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said, “The coal sector is vital for India’s development, serving as a crucial energy source for the economy, providing significant employment opportunities, and enhancing energy security by meeting a large portion of electricity needs through domestic coal production. Critical minerals play a strategic role in our economy, and IIT Hyderabad is conducting cutting-edge research in this field. We, through our ministry, will provide all necessary support.”