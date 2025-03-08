Nine-year-old struggles for documents in Hyderabad; CM Revanth ensured school admission

HYDERABAD: Nine-year-old Sri Vidya, a resident of Dasaram Basti in SR Nagar, has been struggling to secure proper documentation, making it difficult for her to enroll in a school. Although she studied at a private school for three years using a certificate from a nursing home, she now hopes to obtain the necessary documents for a brighter future.

Sri Vidya’s father, Mallela Ashok, told TNIE that since she was born at home, obtaining a birth certificate has been a major challenge. “We have tried everything, but without proper documentation, we are unable to get one at the registration office,” he said, adding, “without a birth certificate, we cannot apply for an Aadhaar card.”

Ashok also revealed that middlemen demanded Rs 25,000 to procure the documents. As a GHMC worker, he could only pay Rs 15,000, which was still unaffordable.

Her mother, Mamata, shared that Vidya attended a private school for three years with a nursing home-issued certificate. However, due to her grandfather’s death, Mamata had to stay in her hometown for a few months, leading to a break in her studies. “She has now been out of school for a year,” Mamata said.

Chief minister’s response

Responding to the issue via X on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stated that he had investigated DEO Rohini. “It turned out that the lack of an Aadhaar card was not the reason for Vidya not being able to attend school. Instead, it was due to family reasons. On my orders, the authorities re-admitted Vidya to school. I sincerely wish her a good education and success in future.”