Nizam College earns prestigious 'A' grade from NAAC

HYDERABAD: Nizam College has been awarded an ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), marking a significant milestone in the institution’s academic excellence.

It is one of the reputed colleges of Osmania University. As a public institution, Osmania University offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, including humanities, science, engineering, law, social sciences, and commerce. It is known for its emphasis on research, innovation, and quality education.

The principal of Nizam College, Prof. A.V. Rajashekhar, has expressed immense pride in the achievement, saying, “This ‘A’ grade is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and collective effort of all the members of the college. We are deeply committed to maintaining the highest academic standards and continuing to provide an environment that fosters both intellectual and personal growth of students.”

IQAC Coordinator Dr. Melissa Helen has highlighted the role of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in this achievement, saying, “The ‘A’ grade awarded by NAAC is a result of the rigorous evaluation and the consistent pursuit of quality by our entire team. This is a proud moment for the entire Nizam College community.”

The NAAC accreditation process involved a detailed evaluation of the college’s academic curriculum, infrastructure, teaching methodologies, student services, and overall governance.

The ‘A’ grade will further enhance the reputation of Nizam College as a premier institution in the region and will attract future students seeking quality education.