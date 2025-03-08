Oh! Calcutta celebrates 25 years with spice, sweets & tradition

Rice, fish, dishes with loads of shorsher tel (mustard oil), and some sweet and syrupy rosogollas — this, to many, sums up Bengali cuisine. While these delightful ingredients and dishes are certainly important members of the tribe, Oh! Calcutta in Madhapur has been delighting our palates with so many more unique dishes, showing that Bengali cuisine is an exquisite dance of taste and tradition. As the restaurant celebrates 25 delicious years, CE indulged in some tasty dishes and learned more from Phiroz Sadri, chief executive officer, Oh! Calcutta.

Speaking about the food at Oh! Calcutta and its journey so far, Phiroz says, “We take pride in delivering the quality that people ask for.” Pointing to a table laden with ingredients, he reveals that they were used to make the dishes at the restaurant. “We have mocha, a banana flower vegetable. Then there are red lentil dumplings and white lentil dumplings, which are used to garnish the dishes and add a crispy texture,” he says, then gesturing to the Gobindo Bhog rice, which means ‘Food for the God’. In fact, this rice is a staple, consumed regularly in many Bengali households.

Phiroz elaborates, “We have Radhuni masala, which is used in a popular dish called Sukto. Then we have Calcutta mustard or Kasundi, flavoured with vinegar used to finish

the dishes. And we cannot forget the Aam Ada, which is mango ginger.”